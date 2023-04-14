Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Morning brief: Tibetan president in exile defends Dalai Lama's viral video, and all the latest news

Morning brief: Tibetan president in exile defends Dalai Lama's viral video, and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Apr 14, 2023 08:59 AM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama.

‘Innocent grandfatherly prank’: Tibetan president in exile on Dalai Lama video

Top leader of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) in India said that the Tibetan people were hurt by the insinuations made over a recent viral video of Dalai Lama, alleging that "pro-Chinese sources" were trying to damage the image of the spiritual leader. Read more

Joe Biden, Pakistan minister among Time’s most influential leaders 2023. Check list

The Time magazine on Thursday named United States President Joe Biden, war raged-Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska, US reporter with Wall Street Journal Evan Gershkovich, who has been detained by Russia on claims of espionage, among its list of the most influential leaders in 2023. Read more

Pooja Hegde reacts to dating rumours with Salman Khan

Pooja Hegde finally broke her silence after dating rumours with Salman Khan surfaced online. They will be seen together in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Read more

Watch: Rahul Tewatia creates deja vu with outrageous shot off Sam Curran when 4 was needed off 2, GT win vs PBKS

Rahul Tewatia, Punjab Kings and last-over finishes are inseparable. And astonishingly, no matter how bad the start is, it's always a 'happy ending' for the all-rounder and his side whether it is Rajasthan Royals or Gujarat Titans. Read more

Priyanka Chopra promotes Citadel in a gorgeous black figure-hugging dress, fan says 'such a Goddess'. All pics, video

Actor Priyanka Chopra is promoting her upcoming Amazon Prime series Citadel in full swing. After the India leg of the promotions, Priyanka is busy in London. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
china analysis london joe biden cricket salman khan news priyanka chopra pooja hegde citadel hindustan times opinion rahul tewatia time magazine top news
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP