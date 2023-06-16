Morning brief: TMC leader responds to Calcutta HC order ahead of Bengal panchayat polls; and all the latest news

‘Ready to give 'qurbaani’: TMC leader on Calcutta HC order ahead of Bengal panchayat polls

Trinamool Congress leader Madan Mitra claimed on Thursday — after a division bench of the Calcutta high court directed the state election commission to request for the Central Paramilitary forces amid the ongoing violence in West Bengal districts ahead of the panchayat elections — that the party will face the central forces and is even ready to face their “torture”. Read Here.

15 dead, 10 injured as bus carrying seniors to casino crashes in semi-trailer truck in Canada

A bus carrying seniors to a casino collided with a semi-trailer truck at a highway intersection in a rural part of the Canadian province of Manitoba Thursday, killing 15 people and injuring 10 more, police said. Read Here.

Union minister RK Ranjan Singh's house attacked with ‘petrol bombs’, set on fire in Manipur's Imphal

A mob stormed and set Union minister of state for external affairs RK Ranjan Singh's residence on fire at Kongba in Imphal on Thursday late night, the Manipur government said amid the ethnic violence. The union minister and his family were not present in the house when the incident took place. Read Here.

Is Rishabh Pant on course for sensational comeback at World Cup 2023? India star's recovery surprises BCCI: Report

"Not bad yaar Rishabh," Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant captioned his internet-breaking post in which the injured cricketer shared another crucial update about his health. Taking giant strides towards full fitness after almost missing 6 months of competitive cricket, Pant has remained keen on staging a stunning comeback in a year where India are set to host the 50-over World Cup. The explosive Indian batter survived a horrific car crash on December 30 and the former Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper was expected to miss the entire 2023 season. Read here.

Taj Reign of Revenge director Vibhu Puri thinks Naseeruddin Shah was inspired by own father to play Akbar

Taj: Reign of Revenge director Vibhu Puri has revealed the two seasons, the other being Taj: Divided By Blood, were shot simultaneously by two different directors but he is glad the two have come to be in sync with each other. The first season was directed by Ronald Scalpello. Not only Ronald, even the show writers are from abroad but have managed to make a captivating show with multiple creative liberties. Vibhu says history never has a single version and one should always keep reinterpreting it to pick only the good points and avoid the mistakes that were done in the past. Read Here.

Malaika Arora drops bombshell look in thigh-high slit black gown, Mahira Khan calls it fire: Check out pics inside

One can never go wrong with black. Whether you're headed out for a date with your significant other or have dinner plans with your girlfriends, a black dress will always be a wise choice of silhouette. Malaika Arora understands the same and her numerous looks in black ensembles are proof of the same. Moreover, her latest look for a photoshoot backs our claim. Malaika slipped into a black-coloured floor-sweeping gown and dropped photos on social media. It garnered compliments from her fans online and Pakistani actor Mahira Khan. See Here.

Raashli Khanhe's Most Stylish Looks

Raashi puts her best fashion foot forward in these mesmerising looks. See here.

