Morning brief: Ukraine war impact on focus as Jaishankar meets UN chief, and all the latest news

Ukraine war impact on food, energy security focus as Jaishankar meets UN chief

At the meeting between foreign minister S Jaishankar and UN chief Antonio Guterres on Thursday, the Ukraine war, its global impact and the Afghanistan crisis came up for a discussion. The world has been on an edge ever since the war started in Ukraine on February 24. Read more…

Parents wary of sending children to school as cases rise in Delhi, nearby cities

Many parents in the city said on Thursday they were not willing to send their children to school as Covid-19 cases are rising among students and teachers in Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad. A few parents said they have also approached schools urging them to hold classes in the hybrid mode -- both online and in-person -- so that children could continue with their studies from home. Read more…

'Anyone can bowl 130/135...': Dale Steyn's priceless words for uncapped Indian pacer Umran Malik

Over the past few years, India have produced a number of quality pace bowlers; while the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami are widely considered among the best in the world, the Indian Premier League has also seen an emergence of young fast bowlers from the country. Read more…

Ranbir Kapoor kneels to help Alia Bhatt put on the varmala and kisses her, fans say 'Ranbir to Romeo nikla'. Watch

Ranbir Kapoor kneeled down to ensure that Alia Bhatt could put the garland on him easily during their wedding. The 39-year-old actor married Alia in an intimate wedding ceremony at his Bandra house, Vastu, on Thursday. Alia is 29. Read more…

How to know if the nervous system is regulated? Expert offers insights

We often feel away from our own selves. Our mind races and our bodies are not in sync with our minds. It is at this time, when we are not able to think clearly or take an informed decision about a situation. We are also not able to be at ease. Read more…