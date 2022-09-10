Morning brief: Union Minister's 'word of advice' for Congress on fuel, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Thank me later': Minister's jibe at Rahul Gandhi; Congress says ‘not rath yatra’

In a stinging attack, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday tweeted a 'word of advice for Congress' and asked them to refuel their vehicles in BJP states. Read more

King Charles III, in first address, vows ‘lifelong service’: ‘God grants me…’

Britain's King Charles III on Friday pledged to give “lifelong service” to the people of the United Kingdom and his other realms in a solemn address to the nation a day after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II. Read more

Retail prices of petrol, diesel may not be cut due to volatile oil market

International crude prices may be near a seven-month low but with oil markets still volatile, and state-owned oil refiners having to offset of losses amounting to almost ₹18,500 crore (on account of selling below cost in this period), there’s unlikely to be any change in retail prices of fuel, three people aware of the development said. Read more

Harnaaz Sandhu steals the spotlight at the New York Fashion Week in figure-hugging mini dress: Check out pics inside

The ongoing New York Fashion Week (NYFW) 2022 just became even more thrilling for fashion enthusiasts as Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu attended Indian-American designer Naeem Khan's show. Read more

'None would've survived that. Ashwin, Rahane, Rohit Sharma have all been dropped': Gambhir's brutal take on Kohli's ton

Former India captain Virat Kohli on Thursday ended his century drought with a magnificent and unbeaten 122 against Afghanistan in India's Super 4 tie in Asia Cup 2022. Read more

Brahmastra box office day 1 collection: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt film is highest non-holiday Hindi release, beats Sanju

Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt together for the first time, finally released in theatres on Friday. The Ayan Mukerji film recorded a thunderous opening with collections coming in the range of around ₹35-36 crore despite releasing on a non-holiday. Read more

