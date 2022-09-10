Harnaaz Sandhu steals the spotlight at the New York Fashion Week in figure-hugging mini dress: Check out pics inside

The ongoing New York Fashion Week (NYFW) 2022 just became even more thrilling for fashion enthusiasts as Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu attended Indian-American designer Naeem Khan's show. The beauty queen travelled back to New York City after crowning the Miss Diva Universe 2022 in India in a star-studded pageant. And now she is attending the New York Fashion Week 2022, dressed in the most jaw-dropping looks. Keep scrolling to see Harnaaz's latest pictures from the fashion week.

Harnaaz Sandhu steals the spotlight at New York Fashion Week 2022

On Friday night, Harnaaz Sandhu stepped out in New York City to visit designer Naeem Khan's fashion show and check out his new collection. The star stole the spotlight at the event dressed in a creation from the designer's latest collection - she chose an ice-blue shimmering mini figure-hugging dress worthy of its ramp walk moment. The Miss Universe's fan pages shared pictures of her from the occasion. She looked incredible in them. Check out the post below. (Also Read: Harnaaz Sandhu makes heads turn at award show in shimmery blue satin gown)

Regarding the design detail of Harnaaz's New York Fashion Week (NYFW) ensemble, it comes in an ice-blue shade and features hundreds of shimmering diamantes. The dress also has a plunging V neckline accentuating her decolletage, padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, a faux wrapover detail, mini-length hem, and bodycon silhouette flaunting Harnaaz's enviable figure.

Harnaaz accessorised the mini bodycon ensemble with metallic silver pointed high heels, a white textured leather chain bag, dainty earrings, and a statement ring. In the end, Harnaaz chose centre-parted wavy open tresses, nude-coloured glossy lip shade, subtle smoky eye shadow, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter, sharp contouring, dewy base, and on-fleek brows for the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Harnaaz Sandhu became the Miss Universe in December 2021. Andrea Meza of Mexico crowned Harnaaz as the winner during the pageant show. Soon, the beauty queen will crown her successor at the 71st Miss Universe pageant.