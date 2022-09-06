Harnaaz Sandhu ditches shirt as she serves glitz and glam in sequinned blazer and shorts: See pics inside

Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu travelled back to the United States after her short stint in India, where she crowned Divita Rai as the next Miss Diva Universe 2022. The star stayed in the country for a few days, completed her duties as the reigning Miss Universe, and then jetted back to New York City. After arriving in the Big Apple, Harnaaz did a few photoshoots and took to Instagram to drop snippets. A recent post shows her serving glitz and glamour dressed in a blazer and short set. Keep scrolling to check out what the star wore.

Harnaaz Sandhu serves glitz and glam for new photoshoot

On Monday, Harnaaz took to Instagram to drop pictures from a photoshoot on Instagram. The post shows the star looking exquisite in a shimmering ensemble, fit for attending late-night parties with your best friends or dinner date with your partner. It is from designer Nikhil Thampi's collection for RSVP by Nykaa Fashion. "Life is either a daring adventure or nothing at all," Harnaaz captioned the photos while sharing them on Instagram. Check out the post below. (Also Read: Harnaaz Sandhu displays beauty queen vibes with bodycon look in 'lucky colour')

Harnaaz decided to go shirtless for the photoshoot and just wore a navy blue blazer adorned with shimmering holographic sequins. The embellished jacket has front button closure, padded shoulders, a loose silhouette, full-length sleeves, patch pockets in the front, and a plunging V neckline.

Harnaaz teamed the blazer with matching navy blue shorts featuring similar shiny embellishments. The star created a winning co-ord look with the ensemble, and one should definitely add it to their partywear mood board.

Meanwhile, keeping in mind the heavy embellishments on the blazer and shorts set, Harnaaz ditched all accessories. She just wore a pair of silver stilettos with killer high heels. In the end, Harnaaz chose subtle smoky eye shadow, winged eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, centre-parted open tresses, nude pink lip shade, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, and sharp contouring for the glam picks.

Harnaaz Sandhu became the Miss Universe 2021 in December last year. Andrea Meza of Mexico crowned Harnaaz as the 70th Miss Universe.