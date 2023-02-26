Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Morning brief: US Presidential candidate Nikki Haley's message for 'bad guys' Pak, China; and all the latest news

Morning brief: US Presidential candidate Nikki Haley's message for 'bad guys' Pak, China; and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Feb 26, 2023 09:02 AM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley speaks to voters at a town hall campaign event, Monday.(AP)

‘I will cut foreign aid…’: Nikki Haley's message for 'bad guys' Pakistan, China

Nikki Haley, a Republican US Presidential candidate, has said that if voted to power, she will cut every cent in foreign aid for countries which hate America. This includes China, Pakistan and other adversaries…read more.

Govt may frame rules for sharing of non-personal data under digital India law

The government may frame rules for the sharing of non-personal data under the overarching digital India law that has been in the works for long, officials familiar with the matter said. The rules could include…read more.

New law against hate crimes, call for alliance part of Congress resolution

A promise of new laws against hate crimes and religious discrimination, a national election fund instead of the “fatally flawed and fully corrupt” electoral bonds, and steps to tighten the anti-defection law to…read more.

Vicky Donor screenwriter says Ayushmann Khurrana was ‘desperate' for a film: ‘Many established actors said no...'

Screenwriter Juhi Chaturvedi, who wrote Vicky Donor, has revealed that many established actors refused to do the film. In a new interview, Juhi also said that actor Ayushmann Khurrana 'was desperate (for a film)…read more.

MS Dhoni kept giving me advice all the time. I told him, 'Listen…'': Virat Kohli when he was India captain

Considered to be one of the greatest cricketers in history, Virat Kohli has won matches for India on multiple occasions since making his debut in 2008. Despite his greatness, the 34-year-old has come under a lot…read more.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
congress nikki haley pakistan ayushmann khurrana ms dhoni
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP