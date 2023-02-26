‘I will cut foreign aid…’: Nikki Haley's message for 'bad guys' Pakistan, China

Nikki Haley, a Republican US Presidential candidate, has said that if voted to power, she will cut every cent in foreign aid for countries which hate America. This includes China, Pakistan and other adversaries as “a strong America doesn't pay off the bad guys”.

“I will cut every cent in foreign aid for countries that hate us. A strong America doesn't pay off the bad guys. A proud America doesn't waste our people's hard-earned money. And the only leaders who deserve our trust are those who stand up to our enemies and stand beside our friends,” the former governor of South Carolina and former US ambassador to the UN wrote in an op-ed for New York Post.

“We’ve given Iraq more than $1 billion over the last few years, even though its government is getting closer to the murderous thugs in Iran who shout ‘Death to America!’ and launch attacks on our troops… The Biden administration resumed military aid to Pakistan, though it’s home to at least a dozen terrorist organizations and its government is deeply in hock to China,” Haley wrote.

According to Haley, team Biden has restored half a billion dollars to a “corrupt United Nations agency” that’s supposed to help the Palestinian people but in fact covers for deeply anti-Semitic propaganda against our ally Israel.

Haley formally launched her 2024 campaign for the White House earlier this month, pitching herself to voters as part of a “new generation” of Republican leaders who can win at the ballot box.

Haley is now the first Indian-American woman from the Republican Party to run for the presidential bid.

“I am running for president to restore our nation’s strength, our national pride and our people’s trust. Backing American allies and friends like Israel and Ukraine is smart. Sending our tax dollars to enemies isn’t. That’s why I will cut every cent in foreign aid for countries that hate us. A strong America doesn’t pay off the bad guys…” she wrote in the op-ed.

Haley, meanwhile, had a busy first week as an official 2024 presidential candidate, announcing in her native state, then hustling to early voting New Hampshire and Iowa and going on a media blitz.

But as fundraising starts to build for the potential GOP field, she’s running into a possible home state conflict: donors waiting for the anticipated entrance of Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina. Both Republicans are popular among the state's voters, and some previous Haley donors have said they are waiting to see if Scott — stockpiling cash that he could ultimately transfer into a presidential bid — enters the race.

For now, Haley hasn't revealed how much money she's taken in since her February 15 launch.

(With inputs from agencies)

