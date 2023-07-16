Morning brief: Yamuna still flowing above danger mark at 206.02 metres; all the latest news

Yamuna still flowing above danger level as Delhi fights flood after fresh shower

The water level of the Yamuna river on Sunday morning was at 206.02 metres, above the danger level of 205.33. According to the Central Water Commission, the water level is predicted to reach 205.75 metres by 10pm today. Read more

Not saying because he is PM: Jaishankar on Modi; ‘I think best diplomat is…’

Interacting with the Indian community in Bangkok, foreign minister S Jaishankar said the extraordinary thing about PM Modi is that he gets the pulse of so many things which he turns into policies and programmes. Read more

Kriti Sanon, Huma Qureshi and others attend Kanika Dhillon's house-warming party | Watch

Kanika Dhillon's house-warming party was a star-studded affair in Mumbai a day back. Ringing into the weekend in style, the A-listers of Bollywood and fashion fraternity dropped by to congratulate Kanika and celebrate the special day with her. Read more

Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One box office day 4 collection: Tom Cruise's film earns ₹ 16 cr, highest so far

Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One, which released on Wednesday, has earned ₹16 crore at the box office in India. The film, starring Tom Cruise in the lead role, minted its highest collection on the first Saturday of its release. Read more

Yashasvi Jaiswal cries on video call with father after record-breaking knock in India vs West Indies 1st Test

The journey has been long, but it's just the beginning for young Yashasvi Jaiswal. Completing an unforgettable rags-to-riches story in his first-ever match for the Indian team, youngster Jaiswal repaid selectors' faith by smashing a scintillating knock against the West Indies in the 1st Test on Thursday. Read more

