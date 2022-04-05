Morning brief: Zelensky to address UN Security Council, and all the latest news

Zelensky to address UN Security Council amid global outrage over mass killings

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky is set to address the UN Security Council on Tuesday amid global outrage over what has been called a "massacre" in the Bucha town of the capital city of Kyiv. Bodies strewn across streets - as the Russian troops retreated - have put violence in the war-hit country under fresh spotlight as Russia has been accused of fresh war crimes. Read more…

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lok Sabha: Bill to prohibit funding of weapons of mass destruction to be tabled

Union minister S Jaishankar is scheduled to introduce a bill to amend the Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Act, 2005, in Lok Sabha on Monday to prohibit the financing of such weapons. The 2005 law prohibited only the manufacturing of weapons of mass destruction and their delivery systems. Read more…

'He's shedding some of his weight and putting it on Dhoni's shoulders': Harbhajan wants CSK captain Jadeja to 'stand up'

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings have gotten off to their worst-ever start in an IPL season, losing the first three matches in a row. Ravindra Jadeja is yet to hit the right notes as captain and his leadership is already beginning to attract detractors. Read more…

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Priyanka Chopra cheers for Nick Jonas at his baseball game, fan spot her in his outfit. See pics

Actor Priyanka Chopra was recently seen at the baseball game of her husband, singer Nick Jonas in Los Angeles. In a picture that was shared by a fan on Twitter, Priyanka was seen standing in the field with her hands behind her head. Read more…

Ananya Panday aces handstand during yoga class in new workout pic, here's why you should also try this pose

Actor Ananya Panday has long been a yoga enthusiast like all the other top Bollywood actors. The star often shares her progress at the gym with fans on social media to motivate them to get their fitness levels on track. And on Monday, she aced yoga's handstand or Adho Mukha Vriksasana with much ease, leaving us mighty impressed. Read more…

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}