Morning briefing: Biden addresses US over Israel war, Centre easing norms on IT imports; and all the latest news

In an address to the nation from the Oval Office, US President Joe Biden on Friday said Hamas and Russia are both out to "annihilate" democracies. He said that If international aggression continues, then "conflict and chaos could spread in other parts of the world." Biden's rare address to the nation comes days after he visited Israel on an urgent mission to keep the war between Tel Aviv and Hamas from spiraling into a broader regional conflict.

US President Joe Biden(AFP)

The union government on Thursday said it has eased the process of authorisation for importing IT hardware such as laptops, tablets, personal computers and servers, although it remained determined to enforce its August decision of putting these items under "restricted" imports from November 1 mainly for three reasons – encouraging domestic production, checking influx of made-in-China products, and ensuring cyber security.

Canada removes 41 diplomats after India threatens to revoke their immunity

Row over House questions: Hiranandani backs charges against Mahua Moitra; she says he's being pressured

Mahua Moitra's 'gun on head' response to Hiranandani's affidavit in 'cash for query' row

Don't punish Vasundhara Raje because of me: Ashok Gehlot takes a swipe at BJP

White House deletes photos of special forces aiding Hamas hostage situation one hour after posting

UK's ruling Conservatives suffer second by-election loss

Virat Kohli notched his 48th ODI century, guiding India to a comfortable seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the World Cup on Thursday. Kohli's stellar performance saw him finish unbeaten on 103 from 97 deliveries as India reached 261/3 in just 41.3 overs in response to Bangladesh's underwhelming 256/8 across their 50 overs. But to get there he denied singles. Rahul said it was his idea.

Vikas Bahl made his solo directorial debut with Kangana Ranaut's coming-of-age film Queen, which made waves at the box office. Nine years later, Vikas is entering a new world, where he's directing an action film with Tiger and Kriti, titled Ganapath. However, he insists he hasn't lost his penchant for drama or characters here either.

Priyanka Chopra attended the 2023 DKMS Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on Thursday in New York City. The actor, known for her impeccable red-carpet fashion choices, served another sartorial win at the star-studded event. She slipped into a turquoise-green floor-length gown featuring head-turning elements like a sultry thigh-high slit and a cape-like addition.

