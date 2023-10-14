Morning briefing: Biden's assurance for US hostages in Gaza; Manipur's first tribal woman judge; and all the latest news

United States President Joe Biden has said that his administration has been “working like hell” to rescue American hostages held by Palestine-based militant group Hamas. As per the White House, about 14 American citizens are unaccounted for since Hamas attacked Israeli towns on October 7. The US president said he spoke with the the families of Americans who have been taken hostage. “They are going through agony not knowing what the status of their sons, daughters, husbands, wives, and children are. It's gut-wrenching.” he pointed out. The war between Israel and Hamas militants in Palestine entered its seventh day on Saturday. Over 3,000 lives have been lost on both sides. Dig deeper. US President Joe Biden in Philadelphia on Friday.(AFP)

In Manipur, its high court is about to get its first tribal woman judge. Golmei Gaiphulshillu Kabui, a judicial officer, appointment was notified by the Union government on Friday. Her appointment has been pending since January 10. Two other names were also cleared from Scheduled Caste and Other Backward Classes (OBC) communities by the Centre for the Madras High Court. The appointments potentially boost the social diversity and representation of marginalised sections in the higher judiciary. HT had on October 11 first reported that the Collegium’s recommendations mentioned above have been cleared by the government and that their notifications were expected soon. Dig deeper.

Latest news

India news

Global matters

Entertainment focus



Last night, actor Janhvi Kapoor turned showstopper for fashion designer Amit Aggarwal in a breathtaking look at Lakme Fashion Week 2023. Wearing a structured bustier with a body-grazing skirt, Janhvi Kapoor walked down the ramp like a diva. Her black bustier had a metallic finish. Her kohl-rimmed eyes, wavy locks and dewy glam elevated her glamorous look. “I love its simplicity and it is impactful just like Amit's entire collection. Also, it is sustainable,” she pointed out. Also walking the ramp were actors Athiya Shetty, Dia Mirza, and Disha Patani. Dig deeper.

Lifestyle



Females face a higher likelihood of developing osteoporosis and experiencing fractures. Studies reveal that out of the estimated 36 million individuals in India with osteoporosis, around 28 million or 80% are women, and that 1 out of every 2 women above the age of 50 will suffers a bone fracture due to osteoporosis. “Numerous factors contribute to women's increased susceptibility to osteoporosis compared to men, such as having smaller and thinner bones than men," Dr Ashish Dewan told HT Lifestyle in an interview. “Additionally, the hormone estrogen, which safeguards bones in women, significantly decreases during menopause, leading to bone loss. Consequently, the chances of developing osteoporosis escalate as women approach menopause.” Dig deeper.

Sports going



It's time for India vs Pakistan at the World Cup today. Not only is this the greatest cricketing rivalry, India vs Pakistan is the global equivalent of the Super Bowl into five. As two teams head into Saturday's absolute cracker of a contest at the world's biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad, Babar Azam and his band of boys are up against history. A wait stretching 31 years. It was in 1992 that India and Pakistan began this World Cup feud, but while there have been many memorable moments gracing this three-decade-long story, there is only one constant. India has won each and every single one of those contests.

Nonetheless, the Narendra Modi Stadium marks a fresh day. Dig deeper.

That’s all we have at this hour in our morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon.