Report reveals Hamas militants were ordered to target Israeli educational centers and ‘kills as many as possible’

A report by NBC News revealed that Hamas terrorists had a sinister plot to target schools and youth centers in Israel and kill as many people as possible during their surprise attack last weekend. Retaliatory strikes on Gaza have left more than 1,000 Palestinians dead and Hamas, which is designated a terrorist group by the US and EU, is holding an unknown number of Israelis hostage.� Photographer: Ahmad Salem/Bloomberg(Khan Younis)

The report was based on “top secret” documents that Israeli first responders found on the bodies of Hamas fighters. The documents, written in Arabic, showed the detailed plans of Hamas units to infiltrate and surround three Israeli kibbutzim near the Gaza border and capture hostages from among the civilians, especially women and children.

The documents specifically marked the buildings that Hamas wanted to attack, such as the new Da’at school, the Bnei Akiva youth center, and the old Da’at school in the kibbutz of Kfar Sa’ad. The documents also indicated the points of entry and the modes of transportation that the Hamas units would use.

A journalist's car burns after it was hit by Israeli shelling in the Alma al-Shaab border village with Israel, south Lebanon, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)(AP)

The documents instructed the invaders to “kills as many as possible” and “capture hostages.” The villages of Kfar Aza, Nahal Oz, and Alumim were also featured in the documents.

Israeli officials said that they are analyzing many similar plans that they recovered from the Hamas fighters.

An IDF soldier said that he was shocked by the level of specificity and sophistication of the plans. He said that the plans showed that Hamas was targeting places where civilians gather, such as “the dental office, the supermarket, the dining hall.”

He said that he had “never seen this kind of detailed planning” for a mass terrorist attack.

The plans contradicted the claims of Hamas that they were not aiming to kill children in their attacks against Israel.

The Palestinian militants released a disturbing video on Friday showing men in fatigues holding and playing with Israeli babies and children that they had abducted. Israel announced a “complete siege” of Gaza, cutting off any supplies to the enclave, until Hamas releases the hostages.

ALSO READ| How a WhatsApp group became a lifeline amidst Hamas attack on Be'eri Kibbutz, Israel

On Friday morning, Israel also warned up to 1.1 million Palestinians in the northern Gaza Strip to evacuate within 24 hours before a possible ground invasion to target Hamas terrorists. However, Hamas dismissed the warning and told its citizens to “remain steadfast in your homes,” and to “stand firm in the face of this disgusting psychological war.”

The death toll from the conflict has reached 1,300 in Israel, including 27 Americans, and another 1,900 in Gaza.

