SC junks petition linked to Scindia’s Rajya Sabha election in 2020

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed an appeal challenging the framing of preliminary questions of law by the Madhya Pradesh high court in a petition that questioned the Rajya Sabha election of Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia from the state in 2020.

A bench of justices Hrishikesh Roy and Sanjay Karol dismissed the appeal filed by Congress leader of opposition in Madhya Pradesh, Govind Singh, who challenged the framing of the preliminary issue by the high court on his petition against Scindia’s election.

In his plea in the high court, Singh accused Scindia of not disclosing the details of an FIR against him in Bhopal in his nomination papers during 2020 polls.

He moved the top court after the high court sought to decide whether a mere registration of an FIR constitutes a “pending criminal case” liable to be disclosed in the nomination papers of a candidate under the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

The top court said that the petitioner, represented by senior advocate Anoop George Chaudhary, failed to make out a case for interference. Scindia was represented in the top court by senior advocates NK Mody and Siddharth Bhatnagar along with law firm M/s Karanjawala & Co.