Morning briefing: Canadian intel chief visited India over Nijjar case; Kharge on INDIA bloc unity, and more
The head of Canada’s intelligence agency made two unannounced visits to India in the first quarter of this year to meet Indian officials to discuss the killing of Khalistani activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, people familiar with the matter said. Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) director David Vigneault travelled to New Delhi in February and March – before Canada announced the arrest of four Indian nationals in connection with Nijjar’s killing – a person in Canada said on condition of anonymity. Dig deeper
The INDIA bloc, a group that has 236 lawmakers in the Lok Sabha, must function “cohesively and collectively both in Parliament and outside”, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said at the meeting of the extended Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Saturday as he also emphasised that “people have reposed their faith back in us (the Congress) in substantial measures and we must build on it”. The Congress president, who played a key role in forming the alliance, said, “I will be failing in my duty if I don’t acknowledge the INDIA alliance partners, in which each party played its designated role in different states, each party contributed to the other. Our determination is that the INDIA group must continue. We must function cohesively and collectively both in Parliament and outside.” Dig deeper
The Latest News
Posters of PM-designate Narendra Modi put up in Delhi ahead of his oath ceremony Dig deeper
No longer should House be bulldozed, says Sonia at CPP meet, takes on Modi Dig deeper
India News
Heatwave likely in the northwest, flash floods in coastal areas: IMD Dig deeper
Canadian intel chief visited India twice to discuss Nijjar case Dig deeper
Global Matters
North Korea resumes sending trash balloons to South Korea Dig deeper
Missing Indonesian woman found dead inside python after three days Dig deeper
Entertainment Focus
Katrina Kaif, who was holidaying in London with actor-husband Vicky Kaushal has returned to Mumbai. Several pictures of the actor at the Mumbai airport on late Saturday emerged on social media platforms. In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Katrina was seen exiting the airport gate in a black shirt and trousers under a black coat. She wore sneakers and dark sunglasses. The actor was seen smiling at the paparazzi. Before getting inside her car, she waved and smiled again at the paparazzi. Dig deeper
Lifestyle and Health
Malaika Arora's latest post will surely take you to the seaside as she enjoys a gala time in the South of France, having a lazy Euro summer holiday on the Côte d'Azur. With summer at its peak, Malaika's latest post will definitely bring a breath of fresh air with her easy, breezy holiday looks that are sure to delight all fashion lovers. The stylish diva is a total stunner who never fails to hit the fashion mark like a pro. Whether it's a mini dress or a chic pantsuit, she can pull off any look to perfection. Her glam Insta-diaries are a treasure trove of fashion inspiration for all her followers. Her French holiday diaries are no exception and are sure to provide some style inspiration. Dig deeper
