Heatwave likely in the northwest, flash floods in coastal areas: IMD

A fresh spell of heatwave is likely to begin over northwestern India from June 9, the India Meteorological Department warned on Saturday. It also warned of flash floods over a few watersheds and neighbourhoods of coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Konkan and Goa in the next 24 hours due to heavy rainfall. Maximum temperatures were in the range of 42-45 degrees Celsius in many parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh, northern Madhya Pradesh and western Uttar Pradesh (PTI)

Heatwaves are likely to continue over parts of eastern and east-central India, Uttar Pradesh and northeastern Madhya Pradesh in next five days. Heavy rainfall is likely over Maharashtra and coastal and north interior Karnataka in the next five days, with isolated extremely heavy rain over Maharashtra during June 8 to 11 and over Karnataka on June 8 and 9, the weather bureau said.

It issued a warning on Friday, stating that there is a risk of flash floods over coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Konkan and Goa in the next 24 hours. Surface runoff and inundation may occur at some low lying areas due to expected rainfall, the Met department said.

Maximum temperatures were in the range of 42-45 degrees Celsius in many parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh, northern Madhya Pradesh and western Uttar Pradesh, and in isolated pockets of Haryana, Delhi, Bihar and Gujarat. The temperatures were 2-4°C above normal in these areas. Heatwaves prevailed in isolated pockets of eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

On Friday, maximum temperatures were mostly in the range of 43-46 degrees in southern Haryana, Delhi, southern Uttar Pradesh, south-eastern Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and south-western Bihar. These were 2-4 degrees above normal. The highest maximum temperature of 45.8 degrees was reported at Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh.

The south-west monsoon advanced into some more parts of central Arabian Sea, southern Maharashtra, Telangana and some parts of southern Chhattisgarh and southern Odisha and some more parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh on June 8. Conditions are favourable for the further advance of the monsoon into remaining parts of central Arabian Sea, some more parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, and Telangana in the next two-three days.