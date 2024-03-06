 Morning briefing: Farmers' ‘Delhi chalo’ march resumes | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Morning briefing: Farmers' 'Delhi chalo' march resumes; PM Modi to inaugurate Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor, and more

Morning briefing: Farmers' ‘Delhi chalo’ march resumes; PM Modi to inaugurate Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor, and more

ByHT News Desk
Mar 06, 2024 09:23 AM IST

A shortlist of biggest headlines, recommended stories, and special collection of news items you should check out.

The protesting farmers are resuming the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march on Wednesday, with a nationwide ‘Rail Roko’ on March 10. In view of this, the Delhi police have made elaborate security arrangements at the Capital’s railway stations and interstate bus terminals (ISBTs). According to a senior police officer, security teams have been deployed at railway stations and ISBTs to detain protestors who reach the city. However, the police said that routine traffic in the national capital is unlikely to be affected. Dig deeper

'Delhi Chalo' march resumes today(ANI)
'Delhi Chalo' march resumes today(ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday will remotely inaugurate the 17-km extension of the Delhi–Ghaziabad–Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor, spanning from Duhai to Modi Nagar North. He will also flag off the Namo Bharat train on this section from the Muradnagar RRTS station. Notably, the 82 km-long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor is anticipated to significantly reduce travel time between Delhi and Meerut to under an hour. Dig deeper

More on PM Modi: PM Modi in Kolkata today, to unveil India's 1st underwater Metro route, other projects of 15,400 crore

India News

7 Indians from Punjab, Haryana claim Russian agent tricked them into joining Ukraine war

Spanish vlogger gang-rape: FIR reveals shocking details about Jharkhand's Dumka incident

Latest News

Facebook, Instagram outage: Memes on X mock Mark Zuckerberg and his India visit

OpenAI slams Elon Musk's lawsuit: ‘We’re sad it’s come to this as he said…’

Global News

Navalny's widow invited to Biden's State of Union speech but not able to attend: White House

Super Tuesday punches the last hole in Nikki Haley's poll run, her only hope…

Entertainment Focus

'Laapataa Ladies' film featuring Pratibha Ratna, Nitanshi Goel, Sparsh Shrivastav, and Ravi Kishan, minted 50 lakh on its fifth day in the box office collection. So far, the film has garnered 4.90 crore in India. The movie has been directed by Kiran Rao, and was released in theatres on March 1. It is a comic take on two brides in rural India who accidentally get swapped during a train journey. Dig deeper

Lifestyle

Junk food has taken over the daily diet of children like never before contributing to the growing epidemic of obesity that's making the little ones susceptible to heart diseases, diabetes, blood pressure, high cholesterol, poor bone health, later in life. A new analysis published in medical journal The Lancet shows the global rate of obesity has quadrupled in children and doubled in adults since 1990. Dr Amit P Ghawade, Consultant- Paediatrician and Neonatologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Kharghar, Mumbai speaks to HT Digital. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Fresh off from attending the pre-wedding functions of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, Rohit Sharma had quite an eventful Wednesday. The India captain marked his arrival in Himachal Pradesh for the fifth Test against England in style. Approximately 150 kms away from the HPCA Stadium, Rohit reached Bilaspur in style – entering the city in a chopper – to attend the inauguration of the Khel Mahakumbh. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our Morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon!

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

