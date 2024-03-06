Morning briefing: Farmers' ‘Delhi chalo’ march resumes; PM Modi to inaugurate Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor, and more

The protesting farmers are resuming the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march on Wednesday, with a nationwide ‘Rail Roko’ on March 10. In view of this, the Delhi police have made elaborate security arrangements at the Capital’s railway stations and interstate bus terminals (ISBTs). According to a senior police officer, security teams have been deployed at railway stations and ISBTs to detain protestors who reach the city. However, the police said that routine traffic in the national capital is unlikely to be affected. Dig deeper 'Delhi Chalo' march resumes today(ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday will remotely inaugurate the 17-km extension of the Delhi–Ghaziabad–Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor, spanning from Duhai to Modi Nagar North. He will also flag off the Namo Bharat train on this section from the Muradnagar RRTS station. Notably, the 82 km-long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor is anticipated to significantly reduce travel time between Delhi and Meerut to under an hour. Dig deeper

India News

Latest News

Global News

Entertainment Focus

'Laapataa Ladies' film featuring Pratibha Ratna, Nitanshi Goel, Sparsh Shrivastav, and Ravi Kishan, minted ₹50 lakh on its fifth day in the box office collection. So far, the film has garnered ₹4.90 crore in India. The movie has been directed by Kiran Rao, and was released in theatres on March 1. It is a comic take on two brides in rural India who accidentally get swapped during a train journey. Dig deeper

Lifestyle

Junk food has taken over the daily diet of children like never before contributing to the growing epidemic of obesity that's making the little ones susceptible to heart diseases, diabetes, blood pressure, high cholesterol, poor bone health, later in life. A new analysis published in medical journal The Lancet shows the global rate of obesity has quadrupled in children and doubled in adults since 1990. Dr Amit P Ghawade, Consultant- Paediatrician and Neonatologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Kharghar, Mumbai speaks to HT Digital. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Fresh off from attending the pre-wedding functions of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, Rohit Sharma had quite an eventful Wednesday. The India captain marked his arrival in Himachal Pradesh for the fifth Test against England in style. Approximately 150 kms away from the HPCA Stadium, Rohit reached Bilaspur in style – entering the city in a chopper – to attend the inauguration of the Khel Mahakumbh. Dig deeper

