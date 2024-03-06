 Delhi-Meerut RRTS: PM Modi to inaugurate corridor, flag off Namo Bharat train | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor: PM Modi to virtually inaugurate new section, flag off Namo Bharat train | Details

Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor: PM Modi to virtually inaugurate new section, flag off Namo Bharat train | Details

ByLingamgunta Nirmitha Rao | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar
Mar 06, 2024 08:06 AM IST

Narendra Modi will inaugurate Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor extension and flag off Namo Bharat train from Muradnagar RRTS station.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will remotely inaugurate the 17-km extension of the Delhi–Ghaziabad–Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor, spanning from Duhai to Modi Nagar North on Wednesday. Modi will also flag off the Namo Bharat train on this section from the Muradnagar RRTS station.

The stations in the additional section of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor include three stations: Murad Nagar, Modi Nagar South, and Modi Nagar North. (File) (Shakib Ali/HT Photo)
The stations in the additional section of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor include three stations: Murad Nagar, Modi Nagar South, and Modi Nagar North. (File) (Shakib Ali/HT Photo)

“With the inauguration of this additional 17-km section, Namo Bharat services will be seamlessly available on 34 km of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor, incorporating eight stations from Sahibabad to Modinagar North,” the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Since PM Modi is currently in West Bengal to inaugurate numerous projects there, he will virtually inaugurate the additional section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor and launch the “Namo Bharat train” from the Muradnagar RRTS station via video conference from Kolkata. Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri will also attend the inauguration ceremony.

Details about this ‘additional stretch’

-The 82 km-long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor is anticipated to significantly reduce travel time between Delhi and Meerut to under an hour.

-An additional 17 km section extending from Duhai to Modi Nagar North on the Delhi–Ghaziabad–Meerut RRTS corridor is set to commence operations beyond the operational priority section. This extension includes three stations: Murad Nagar, Modi Nagar South, and Modi Nagar North.

-The prime minister laid the foundation stone for India's first RRTS corridor, connecting Delhi to Meerut, in March 2019. Passenger operations commenced in October 2023, and during that time, Modi also flagged off the Namo Bharat RapidX train, connecting Sahibabad RapidX Station in Ghaziabad to Duhai Depot.

-According to a statement by the NCRTC quoted by PTI, the newly added 17-km stretch of the Namo Bharat train service expands the coverage of the Delhi–Meerut RRTS corridor beyond its initial operational priority section. This expansion is expected to enhance regional connectivity, facilitating more convenient and seamless commuting within the area.

-The RRTS features a design speed of 180 kilometres per hour and an operational speed of 160 kilometres per hour.

(With PTI inputs)

