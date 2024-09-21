Morning briefing: Hezbollah commander killed in Israeli strike; Sri Lanka votes for new President, and more

Israel on Friday said it killed the commander of Hezbollah's elite unit in a strike that, according to Lebanese officials, left 14 dead and many others wounded in Beirut. Ibrahim Aqil, who was wanted by the United States for involvement in the 1983 bombing of the US embassy in Beirut, headed the Iran-backed militant group's elite Radwan Force. Aqil's death was also confirmed by the Iran-backed Hezbollah group, which described him as “one of its great leaders” who was killed "on the road to Jerusalem", a phrase the group uses to refer to fighters killed by Israel. Dig deeper. An undated photograph of Ibrahim Aqil, who serves on Hezbollah's top military body as a senior commander according to two security sources in Lebanon and the Israeli Army Radio.(Reuters)

The island nation of Sri Lanka will vote for a new President on Saturday, September 21, in it's first election after the economic collapse in 2022, with 38 candidates vying for the presidential seat. Sri Lanka will start voting at 7am (local time) and end at 4pm, after which counting will begin. Results are expected on Sunday. At the forefront of the race is sitting President Ranil Wickremesinghe, fighting for re-election. However, he faces competition from two other political heavyweights – Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Sajith Premadasa.

Malavika Mohanan had a 'very exciting year'. Even before she's done celebrating the success of Thangalaan, she's on the silver screen again with her latest release Yudhra. Shutting between Chennai and Hyderabad to shoot for films, the actor is pumped when she speaks to Hindustan Times despite not having a 'single day off' in three months. "As an actor, you always want to do diverse films across languages. To have that in abundance is a mood lifter, so is working with artistes you admire," Malavika tells Hindustan Times, adding, "But working for 15-16 hours where I'm just happy to see a bed at the end of the day is hard. So is not getting time to spend with family or friends."

Shloka Mehta is here to show you how to wear stripes with the utmost flair. The Ambani family's badi bahu is a total stunner, consistently slaying fashion goals like a pro. Her style mantra is simple—keep it casual, elegant, yet trendy. Her latest look was no exception, as she was spotted with her kids in a striped-adorned dress that perfectly encapsulates style goals for your next outing. Despite being a doting wife to Akash Ambani and a loving mommy to their kids, Prithvi and Veda, Shloka's fashion sense never takes a back seat, and her latest chic look is proof of that.

In a viral video that has left viewers both horrified and intrigued, a man is seen petting a venomous cobra while under the influence of alcohol. The footage shared on Instagram has garnered over 16.8 million views and sparked a wave of reactions online. The video, posted by Instagram user Kaki Venkatesh, captures a man sitting under a tree with a bottle of liquor in hand, while a cobra stands before him with its hood fully extended.

