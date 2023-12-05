Morning briefing: Top US official on 'plot to kill Pannun'; new Vice Chief of Naval Staff, and all the latest news

The Government of India has approved key appointments in the Navy, with Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi set to become the Vice Chief of the Naval Staff from early January 2024. Currently, the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command, Tripathi's extensive naval experience and leadership background make him well-suited for the role. Vice Admiral Su Singh, the current Vice Chief, will take over as the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command. These changes coincide with Navy Day celebrations attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Maharashtra. Dig deeper

More news on Indian Navy: Modi to rename Navy ranks “in line with Indian traditions”

Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun is pictured in his office on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in New York.

US Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer, who led a delegation to India, acknowledged New Delhi's formation of an investigative panel to probe an alleged plot to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on US soil. The US Justice Department claimed an Indian government official directed the unsuccessful plot, charging Indian national Nikhil Gupta with conspiracy to commit murder for hire. India dissociated itself from the allegations, expressing concern and initiating a formal investigation. The Indian government has long complained about Sikh separatist groups, considering them security threats. Dig deeper

More news and insights on alleged plot to kill Pannun: View: India- US ties are Teflon coated, Khalistani Pannun is side show

The Latest News

Lakhbir Singh Rode, Pak-based head of banned Khalistan Liberation Force, is dead Dig deeper

India News

Telangana Congress MLAs authorise Kharge to name chief minister Dig deeper

Hectic parleys in BJP units to pick CMs in heartland states Dig deeper

Global Matters

Disturbing video shows Hamas abducting female Israeli lawyer Amit Soussana as she struggles to escape Dig deeper

Rishi Sunak toughens UK visa rules to cut immigration: 'Radical action' Dig deeper

Sports Goings

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is considering a contract extension for head coach Rahul Dravid after the ICC World Cup 2023. In the absence of key players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, a second-string Indian side led by Suryakumar Yadav, under National Cricket Academy chief VVS Laxman, triumphed 4-1 against Australia in a five-match T20I series. However, former cricketer Ajay Jadeja questioned the exclusion of Ishan Kishan, who performed well in the limited opportunities during the series. Despite notable contributions, Kishan was sent home after three matches, raising concerns about player management and selection practices in Indian cricket. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

K-pop sensation BTS' agency, BigHit Music, has provided updates on the imminent military enlistment of members RM, Jimin, and V. The trio will fulfill their military service, with RM and V enlisting separately, and Jimin and Jungkook enlisting together. BigHit urged fans, known as the BTS ARMY, not to crowd the enlistment sites, emphasizing that the entrance ceremony is for military personnel and their families only. The agency also cautioned against purchasing unauthorized tours or products using the artists' intellectual property, promising necessary action against such activities. Previously, on November 22, BigHit announced the commencement of military enlistment procedures for RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, seeking continued support from fans. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari continues to captivate as a fashion icon, regularly sharing her diverse style on Instagram. Renowned for effortlessly transitioning between casual wear and ethnic elegance, Aditi particularly shines in her saree ensembles. Recently, she collaborated with designer house Raw Mango, showcasing a stunning orange organza saree adorned with minimal silver zari details along the borders. Paired with a matching silk blouse featuring intricate silver resham thread embroidery, the outfit exuded grace. Aditi complemented her look with orange jhumkas from Amrapali Jewels. Styled by Sanam Ratansi and with makeup by Shraddha Mishra, Aditi's fashion choices consistently garner attention. Dig deeper

