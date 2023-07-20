Morning brief: Akshay Kumar, Richa Chadha 'shaken' by video of Manipur women paraded naked; and all the latest news

'Shaken': Akshay Kumar, Richa Chadha on video of Manipur women paraded naked

The horrific video of two women paraded naked by a mob and then gangraped, which emerged from strife-torn Manipur, sparked nationwide outrage Wednesday night, evoking calls for strong action against…read more.

Uddhav meets Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar first time since split in NCP

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, days after the latter joined hands with the Eknath Shinde…read more.

2 killed during shooting in New Zealand hours before World Cup opener

A gunman killed two people and wounded at least five at a building site in central Auckland Thursday, just hours before New Zealand's biggest city hosts the opening game of the football Women's World Cup…read more.

Virat Kohli eyes massive feat in 2nd Test vs WI, set to join Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni in special club

The second Test of the West Indies vs India Test series is going to provide a landmark moment for one of the greatest legends of the sport. Virat Kohli will be booting up to represent India for the 500th time in his…read more.

Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur's airport look is all about minimal fashion as they return from Europe trip: Watch

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur returned to Mumbai today from their European trip. Ananya and Aditya's pictures of them hugging each other and chilling at European cafes went viral on social media…read more.

