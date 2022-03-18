Morrison's Holi wish for Indian-Australians: 'Can be thankful for many things..'

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday extended his wishes to Indian-Australians in Australia on the occasion of the Holi festival. In a message, he wrote, “Australia is home to people of many diverse faiths who draw great strength and confidence from their beliefs. This is especially for Holi - one of the most important and vibrant events for Indian Australians. This ancient festival of colours gathers people together for a joyous celebration.”

He further added, “Holi holds even more meaning this year. As we reach the end of a 2nd pandemic year, we can be thankful for the many things that have sustained us -our family, community & faith.” He also thanked the Indian Australian community for the love and care they have shown to all Australians.

The High Commission of India in Australia has also thanked Morrison for his wishes.

As India celebrates Holi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended his greeting. Taking to Twitter, he said, “Wishing you all a very happy Holi. May this festival of colours, which is a symbol of mutual love, affection, and brotherhood, bring every colour of happiness in your life.”

Defence minister Rajnath Singh has also extended his greetings on the occasion of Holi. "Greetings on the special occasion of Holi. It is a festival associated with colours, positivity, vibrancy, happiness, and harmony. Wishing everyone a very Happy Holi. May this great festival of colours, joy and happiness infuse happiness, peace, good fortune, and new energy in everyone's life," he wrote on Twitter. Rajnath Singh also celebrated Holi at his residence in Delhi.

This is the third consecutive year when Holi - the festival of colours is being celebrated amid the covid-19 pandemic. However, with a drop in the covid cases, people have been advised to celebrate the festival while following covid norms.

The festival is celebrated by all religions with grandeur and enthusiasm across the country.