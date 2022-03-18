On Holi, PM Modi says, ‘May this festival bring every colour of happiness...’

As India celebrates Holi amid a drop in Covid cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday sent out festival greetings. "Wishing you all a very happy Holi. May this festival of colours, which is a symbol of mutual love, affection and brotherhood, bring every colour of happiness in your life," the prime minister wrote in Hindi. PM Modi led other leaders in tweeting the Holi wishes.

“My heartfelt wishes to the people on the auspicious occasion of #Holi. May Lord Krishna guide everyone towards the path of righteousness & fill our lives with colours of joy,” Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh said, “Greetings on the special occasion of Holi. It is a festival associated with colours, positivity, vibrancy, happiness and harmony. Wishing everyone a very Happy Holi. May this great festival of colours, joy and happiness infuse happiness, peace, good fortune and new energy in everyone's life.

“Many wishes to all the citizens on the occasion of Holi, the festival of colours,” the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) wrote on the microblogging site.

“Wishing you a very Happy Holi, the festival that connects hearts!” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

This is the third consecutive year that Holi is celebrated amid the pandemic. Amid a consistent decline in cases, people are celebrating the festival of colours.

However, with several countries witnessing fresh waves, people have been advised to not drop the guard.

