Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Mortal remains of CDS Bipin Rawat will reach Delhi today; Rajnath to brief Parliament
india news

Mortal remains of CDS Bipin Rawat will reach Delhi today; Rajnath to brief Parliament

The last rites of Bipin Rawat and Madhulika Rawat will be performed on Friday in Delhi Cantonment. The bodies would be kept in their house from 11am to 2pm for people to pay their last respect. The funeral procession will start from Kamraj Marg to Brar Square crematorium.
The mortal remains of General Bipin Rawat, wife Madhulika Rawat will be brought to Delhi today. 
Updated on Dec 09, 2021 08:10 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Defence minister Rajnath Singh will brief both the Houses of Parliament on the military chopper crash near Coonoor that killed 13, including chief of defence staff General Bipin Rawat. Rawat was on his way to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington to attend a programme. Minutes before reaching the destination in Wellington, the chopper crashed. Tributes poured in for General Rawat, the first chief of defence staff of India.

Here are the latest updates

1. The mortal remains of Bipin Rawat and his wife are expected to arrive in Delhi on a military plane by Thursday evening.

2. The last rites will be performed on Friday in Delhi Cantonment. The bodies would be kept in their house from 11am to 2pm for people to pay their last respect. The funeral procession will start from Kamraj Marg to Brar Square crematorium.

Also Read: First among Generals: CDS Rawat was a fauji to the core

3. The Uttarakhand government has declared a three-day state mourning from December 9 over the sudden demise of Bipin Rawat.

4. The Cabinet Committee on Security met on Wednesday following the chopper crash. National security adviser Ajit Doval, principal secretary to Prime Minister PK Misra and cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba attended the meeting in which the CCS members were briefed about the tragic incident.

RELATED STORIES

5. Congress President Sonia Gandhi has appealed to the party workers to not celebrate her birthday on Thursday.

6. The United States, Russia, China and Pakistan have expressed their condolence over the demise of Gen Rawat.

7. The IAF has ordered a probe into the crash as nothing much is known about how the accident took place. Initial reports indicate that poor visibility might be the reason. The Mi17V5 helicopter is an advanced military transport chopper with the Indian Air Force since 2012. Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan was the pilot of the ill-fated chopper.

8. The rescue became a challenge as the chopper crashed on difficult terrain. Local witnesses said they have never heard a blast like that.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
general bipin rawat rajnath singh
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
RBI policy review
RBI Repo Rate
Priyanka Chopra
Parliament Winter Session Live
Omicron vs Delta
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP