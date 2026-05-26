The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MoSJE) on Monday launched the PM-AJAY portal and AJAY mobile application to fully digitise implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Anusuchit Jaati Abhyuday Yojana, a 100% centrally-funded scheme targeting socio-economic development of Scheduled Caste communities nationwide.

MoSJE launches PM-AJAY portal, mobile app to digitise SC development scheme across 47,000 villages

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The launch was conducted by Union Minister Dr. Virendra Kumar in the presence of Minister of State BL Verma and Department Secretary Sudhansh Pant, with officials from all states and union territories joining virtually.

PM-AJAY, launched in FY 2021-22, consolidates three erstwhile centrally sponsored schemes — Pradhan Mantri Adarsh Gram Yojana, Special Central Assistance to Scheduled Castes Sub Plan, and Babu Jagjivan Ram Chhatrawas Yojana. ￼ It operates across three components: Adarsh Gram village development, Grants-in-Aid for skilling and livelihoods, and hostel construction in educational institutions.

The portal tracks progress across more than 47,000 SC-majority villages and over four million beneficiaries. For the Adarsh Gram component, paper-based village-level planning will be replaced by digital workflows, with a national dashboard monitoring development against 50 socio-economic indicators across 10 developmental domains. Fund releases will be milestone-linked, triggering automatically upon digital approval of Village Development Plans.

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{{^usCountry}} For Grants-in-Aid, the portal functions as a centralised MIS aggregating state-wide financial data on livelihood and skilling initiatives. The Hostel component will use the platform to monitor physical and financial progress of construction and repair works. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For Grants-in-Aid, the portal functions as a centralised MIS aggregating state-wide financial data on livelihood and skilling initiatives. The Hostel component will use the platform to monitor physical and financial progress of construction and repair works. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The AJAY mobile application extends portal functionality to field users, enabling offline door-to-door surveys, digital beneficiary registration, and real-time VDP generation. For hostel works, field inspectors can submit geo-tagged, time-stamped photographs from project sites to verify infrastructure milestones. The app features role-based access control, unified login, and integration with existing government portals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The AJAY mobile application extends portal functionality to field users, enabling offline door-to-door surveys, digital beneficiary registration, and real-time VDP generation. For hostel works, field inspectors can submit geo-tagged, time-stamped photographs from project sites to verify infrastructure milestones. The app features role-based access control, unified login, and integration with existing government portals. {{/usCountry}}

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