Mosque shelter, video call with cops: Inside last Kulgam terrorist commander Lateef Bhat's final moments before encounter
Security forces killed Lateef Bhat, described by police as South Kashmir’s last active local terrorist commander, in a Kulgam encounter on Wednesday.
Lateef Bhat, the last active local terrorist commander of South Kashmir, was killed in an intense encounter in J&K's Kulgam on Wednesday morning, with the operation involving a video call with the security forces in a bid to have him surrender.
Security forces made repeated attempts to persuade local terrorist Lateef to surrender before he entered a mosque and opened fire around 2:45 am during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kulgam Anayat Ali said, speaking to ANI news agency, on Wednesday.
Lateef Bhat, who was believed to be behind the November 11 Akhran attack on CRPF personnel, managed to escape a security operation that killed his aide in south Kashmir’s Kulgam, making it the third time the 23-year-old he slipped away in the past year, HT had reported on Tuesday, citing people aware of the matter. His aide — Umar Nisar Dar — was also allegedly involved in the attack on CRPF personnel that left three injured.
Deep Dive
While Dar was killed in an encounter in Kulgam on Monday, Bhat escaped but had sustained injuries, HT earlier quoted an official in Delhi, who asked not to be named.
In a fresh encounter that broke out in the early hours of Wednesday, security forces managed to gun down Lateef Bhat, who hid inside a mosque while efforts asking him to surrender failed.
Lateef Bhat's last moments
Recalling the efforts to secure his surrender, Ali said he personally spoke to Lateef over a video call and later through a phone provided inside the cordoned-off area. "I personally had a video call with him, and I spoke with him for a fairly long time through a phone provided inside," the SSP said, adding that security forces tried hard to persuade him to give up arms.
"We tried hard to persuade him to surrender, telling him that he is still young and has his whole life ahead of him. He did not agree and entered a mosque and opened fire around 2:45 am," Ali said.
The SSP said security forces were exercising maximum restraint to prevent damage to the mosque while following standard operating procedures (SOPs).
"We are strictly following Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and exercising maximum restraint to ensure minimal damage to the mosque. We will neutralise this terrorist in due time; if it takes longer, we have no issue, as we have time and daylight on our side," he said.
Ali said the area had been properly cordoned off and that security forces were considering all possible measures to ensure that Lateef either surrendered or was dealt with while causing zero or minimal damage to the mosque.
Describing the operation as a major success for security forces, the SSP said Lateef had joined the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) exactly a year earlier, on November 18, 2025.
"This will be one of our biggest successes of 2026. He became active on this very day last year (November 18, 2025), joined Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and was heavily self-radicalised. He was receiving instructions from across the border to disrupt peace, tourism, and the economy after carrying out 3-4 ruthless attacks," Ali said.
A security official, who asked not to be named, had earlier said that Bhat uses his knowledge of the local terrain to blend into crowds and fire at targets from close range.
Little is known about how Bhat joined the terror ranks. Photos circulated last year on social media showed he joined the Lashkar-e-Taiba’s proxy Kashmir Revolution Army on November 17, 2025. Two days later, on November 19, 2025, his family filed a missing complaint at the Kulgam police station.
Since his reported disappearance, Bhat, a former carpenter and the only active trained local terrorist, has been linked to the July 31 killing of two migrant workers from Chhattisgarh at a brick kiln in Kulgam. He is also believed to have been behind the July 22 killing of a J&K police head constable, and the foiled attacks on the Amarnath Yatra pilgrims. Read full report here
(With inputs from Prawesh Lama and Mir Ehsan)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNayanika Sengupta
Nayanika is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, with over six years of experience in the digital media industry. She specialises in delivering clear, insightful coverage across general, national, and international beats, with a strong focus on breaking news and in-depth explainers. Known for her ability to decode complex developments, she enjoys unpacking layered political and policy issues into accessible, reader-friendly narratives that inform without overwhelming. She has previously worked in India's leading newsrooms, including India Today, News18, and Outlook, where she chased news, covered major events of the past six years and led teams. With a Master's degree in Political Science, Nayanika has a keen interest in international relations and global affairs. Her academic grounding shapes her analytical approach to stories, enabling her to connect the dots between domestic events and broader geopolitical currents. She is particularly drawn to stories that require context, nuance, and clarity - turning complicated subjects into compelling reads. Outside the newsroom, Nayanika is a passionate gourmand who loves cooking and sharing meals with loved ones. When she's not writing or tracking the latest headlines, she can often be found exploring local markets for fresh ingredients, seeking inspiration for her next culinary experiment.Read More