Lateef Bhat, the last active local terrorist commander of South Kashmir, was killed in an intense encounter in J&K's Kulgam on Wednesday morning, with the operation involving a video call with the security forces in a bid to have him surrender. Security personnel are seen near the site of an encounter at the zalgalpura area of Kulgam, south of Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, on November 18 (Waseem Andrabi/Hindustan Times) Security forces made repeated attempts to persuade local terrorist Lateef to surrender before he entered a mosque and opened fire around 2:45 am during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kulgam Anayat Ali said, speaking to ANI news agency, on Wednesday. Lateef Bhat, who was believed to be behind the November 11 Akhran attack on CRPF personnel, managed to escape a security operation that killed his aide in south Kashmir’s Kulgam, making it the third time the 23-year-old he slipped away in the past year, HT had reported on Tuesday, citing people aware of the matter. His aide — Umar Nisar Dar — was also allegedly involved in the attack on CRPF personnel that left three injured.

Deep Dive How did security forces try to persuade Lateef Bhat to surrender in Kulgam? Why did security forces exercise restraint during the operation inside the mosque? Which attacks was Lateef Bhat linked to before he was killed?

While Dar was killed in an encounter in Kulgam on Monday, Bhat escaped but had sustained injuries, HT earlier quoted an official in Delhi, who asked not to be named. In a fresh encounter that broke out in the early hours of Wednesday, security forces managed to gun down Lateef Bhat, who hid inside a mosque while efforts asking him to surrender failed. Lateef Bhat's last moments Recalling the efforts to secure his surrender, Ali said he personally spoke to Lateef over a video call and later through a phone provided inside the cordoned-off area. "I personally had a video call with him, and I spoke with him for a fairly long time through a phone provided inside," the SSP said, adding that security forces tried hard to persuade him to give up arms. "We tried hard to persuade him to surrender, telling him that he is still young and has his whole life ahead of him. He did not agree and entered a mosque and opened fire around 2:45 am," Ali said.