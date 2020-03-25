e-paper
Mosquitoes are not carriers; all don't need masks: Health Ministry dispels myths about Covid-19

Mosquitoes are not carriers; all don’t need masks: Health Ministry dispels myths about Covid-19

Putting to rest the rumours and misinformation about the respiratory viral infection which has claimed 10 lives and infected over 600 people in India, the ministry said it was a myth that only people with symptoms of COVID-19 can spread the disease.

india Updated: Mar 25, 2020 22:09 IST
Press Trust of India
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
On the notion that everybody should wear masks to protect themselves from contracting the virus, the health ministry said those who have symptoms like fever, cough and cold or are health care workers and assigned care takers of home quarantined persons should wear masks.
Coronavirus infection cannot be transmitted through mosquito bites, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday while dispelling some commonly spread myths about the disease since its outbreak in the country.

Putting to rest the rumours and misinformation about the respiratory viral infection which has claimed 10 lives and infected over 600 people in India, the ministry said it was a myth that only people with symptoms of COVID-19 can spread the disease.  “Even people with the COVID-19 infection but no symptoms can spread the disease,” it said.

Lastly, the ministry said it was a myth that eating garlic and consuming alcohol can prevent coronavirus.

“Eating garlic and drinking alcohol does not prevent COVID-19,” it said.

