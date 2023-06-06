15 of top 20 most polluted cities in the world from India
India fared badly on air pollution index in 2022 even though it improved three places from the previous year on the list of countries with worst air quality, according to a report.
India was ranked eighth on the list, dropping three places from the previous year, with Chad, Iraq, Pakistan, Bahrain, and Bangladesh being the five most polluted countries in 2022.
According to the annual world air quality report published by Swiss air quality technology company IQAir, 15 out of top 20 most polluted cities in the world are Indian.
Here are the top 20 most polluted cities in the world.
1) Lahore, Pakistan
2) Hotan, China
3) Bhiwandi, India
4) Delhi, India
5) Peshawar, Pakistan
6) Darbhanga, India
7) Asopur, India
8) N'Djamena, Chad
9) New Delhi, India
10) Patna, India
11) Ghaziabad, India
12) Dharuhera, India
13) Baghdad, Iraq
14) Chapra, India
15) Muzzafarnagar, India
16) Faisalabad, India
17) Greater Noida, India
18) Bahadurgarh, India
19) Faridabad, India
20) Muzzafarpur, India