15 of top 20 most polluted cities in the world from India

India fared badly on air pollution index in 2022 even though it improved three places from the previous year on the list of countries with worst air quality, according to a report. According to the annual world air quality report published by Swiss air quality technology company IQAir, 15 out of top 20 most polluted cities in the world are Indian. (PTI)

India was ranked eighth on the list, dropping three places from the previous year, with Chad, Iraq, Pakistan, Bahrain, and Bangladesh being the five most polluted countries in 2022.

Here are the top 20 most polluted cities in the world.

1) Lahore, Pakistan

2) Hotan, China

3) Bhiwandi, India

4) Delhi, India

5) Peshawar, Pakistan

6) Darbhanga, India

7) Asopur, India

8) N'Djamena, Chad

9) New Delhi, India

10) Patna, India

11) Ghaziabad, India

12) Dharuhera, India

13) Baghdad, Iraq

14) Chapra, India

15) Muzzafarnagar, India

16) Faisalabad, India

17) Greater Noida, India

18) Bahadurgarh, India

19) Faridabad, India

20) Muzzafarpur, India

