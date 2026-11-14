S Jaishankar on India-US trade deal: 'Bulk of issues sorted, remaining concerns more on American side'

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said the US-India trade deal is expected to be closed soon, with bulk of the issues sorted out and last remaining concerns more at the American end than that of New Delhi. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2026 (HT)

Jaishankar, while speaking at Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2026, said that the aim is to have a trade deal with is mutually beneficial and balanced. Track LIVE updates from Hindustan Times Leadership Summit here

“It is certainly our hope and, I would say, in many ways, our expectation that we are in the final stretch. That is no secret. If Mr Piyush Goyal were sitting here, he would be able to give you a more detailed answer. But my understanding, since we consult very closely on this matter, is that we have sorted out the bulk of the issues. There are a few remaining issues to be addressed,” Jaishankar said.

He added that, “In many cases, these concerns are not so much on our side, because the changes have been more on the American side than ours. So, the hope is that we should be able to conclude the deal soon.”