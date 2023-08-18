Mother of man who pelted stones at former Kerala CM Chandy pays his son’s security for bypoll

In a heartwarming gesture, the mother of a former CPI(M) leader, who had pelted stones at the official vehicle of late former chief minister Oommen Chandy in 2013 and thereby injuring him, has paid the security deposit on behalf of Chandy’s son in the upcoming Puthuppally by-election in Kerala.

Chandy Oommen, the son of the deceased former CM Oommen Chandy, is contesting bypoll as the Congress candidate in Puthuppally which was represented by his father for 53 years.

Chandy Oommen, the son of the deceased former CM, is contesting as the Congress candidate in Puthuppally which was represented by his father for 53 years.

On Thursday, Amina Beevi, the mother of C.O.T Nazir, from Kannur sent ₹10,000 to be deposited as security to Chandy through a digital payment app on the last day of filing nomination papers for the bypoll. She told reporters later, “I gave him (Chandy) the money in the name of love, not in the name of politics. I have always taught Nazir to love everyone and help others and he has always done that. After the (stone-pelting incident), Nazir met Oommen Chandy a couple of times, and he always said that the former CM treated him nicely.”

“I will pray that Chandy Oommen wins,” she said.

Oommen, after filing his nomination, thanked Nazir and his mother for the token of love and gratitude.

“She was keen on coming here directly and giving me the money but she told me she could not make it due to some physical illness. I thank her and her son for this gesture,” he said.

“There’s no need for hate and revenge. There’s no place for a grudge against anyone...as Rahul Gandhi talked about opening a shop of love in this country, we need such politics here. No other chief minister of a state should be in a situation where he/she is pelted with stones. No political leader should be harassed like my father was,” he added.

On October 27, 2013, veteran Congress leader and then CM Oommen Chandy was in Kannur when a CPI(M) protest against him over the solar scandal erupted into violence and stones were pelted at his official vehicle. In the attack, the car’s windows broke and Chandy suffered injuries on his face, legs and chest. Nazir, then a CPI(M) worker and later expelled from the party in 2014, was convicted and sentenced to two years in prison by a local court in Kannur for involvement in the attack.

Years after the incident, Nazir met the former CM in Thalassery and apologised for his acts.

