Home / India News / Motorbike theft racked busted in east Delhi: Police
india news

Motorbike theft racked busted in east Delhi: Police

Police said at least 207 stolen motorcycle engines were seized from eight shops that belong to one of the accused, Furkaan (40) in north east Delhi’s Gokalpuri.
Motorbike theft racked busted in east Delhi: Police (HT File)
Published on May 25, 2022 03:16 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

A motorcycle mechanic and an auto spare parts shop owner was arrested along with one other person for stealing motorcycles and running an organised vehicle theft racket, the police said.

Rohit Meena, DCP (crime branch), said, “On May 19, we arrested one of the suspects, Azeem(22). Based on his questioning, we arrested his accomplice, Javed(32), a bike mechanic, from Chauhan Bangar. Their interrogation led us to Furkaan, who runs eight shops dealing in spare parts,” said DCP Meena.

Topics
east delhi
