MP 2023 live: Jaora, Mandsaur, Malhargarh (SC), Suwasra, Garoth, Manasa, Neemuch, Jawad
LIVE counting updates for MP assembly seats for Jaora, Mandsaur, Malhargarh (SC), Suwasra, Garoth, Manasa, Neemuch, Jawad.
The Madhya Pradesh (MP) Legislative Assembly elections were held on 17 November 2023 to elect all 230 members of the Vidhan Sabha. The state saw a record voter turnout of 76.22%. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on 3
December 2023. Mandsaur Constituency consists of Jaora, Mandsaur, Malhargarh (SC), Suwasra, Garoth, Manasa, Neemuch and Jawad assembly constituencies.
Counting to begin for Mandsaur area constituencies at 8 am on 3rd December. Find below the latest updates coming in from the area.
|Constituency
|Leading Candidate
|Party
|Vote Margins
|Jaora
|Result Awaited
|Mandsaur
|Yashpal Singh Sisodia
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Malhargarh (SC)
|Result Awaited
|Suwasra
|Result Awaited
|Garoth
|Chandersingh Sisodia
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Manasa
|Aniruddha Maru
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Neemuch
|Dilip Singh Parihar
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Jawad
|Omprakash Sakhlecha
|Bharatiya Janata Party
2018 Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly election results:
|Constituency
|2018 Sitting MLA
|Party
|Jaora
|Rajendra Pandey 'raju Bhaiya'
|BJP
|Mandsour
|Yashpal Singh Sisodiya
|BJP
|Malhargarh
|Jagdish Dewda
|BJP
|Suwasra
|Dang Hardeepsingh
|INC
|Garoth
|Devilal Dhakad (advocate)
|BJP
|Manasa
|Anirudha (madhav) Maroo
|BJP
|Neemuch
|Dilip Singh Parihar
|BJP
|Jawad
|Om Prakash Sakhlecha
|BJP
- Sun, 03 Dec 2023 07:39 AM
