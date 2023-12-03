Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Live

MP 2023 live: Jaora, Mandsaur, Malhargarh (SC), Suwasra, Garoth, Manasa, Neemuch, Jawad

ByPrapti Upadhayay
Dec 03, 2023 08:39 AM IST

LIVE counting updates for MP assembly seats for Jaora, Mandsaur, Malhargarh (SC), Suwasra, Garoth, Manasa, Neemuch, Jawad.

The Madhya Pradesh (MP) Legislative Assembly elections were held on 17 November 2023 to elect all 230 members of the Vidhan Sabha. The state saw a record voter turnout of 76.22%. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on 3

MP election results 2023: A voter gets her finger marked with indelible ink as she casts her vote for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections.(ANI)

December 2023. Mandsaur Constituency consists of Jaora, Mandsaur, Malhargarh (SC), Suwasra, Garoth, Manasa, Neemuch and Jawad assembly constituencies.

Counting to begin for Mandsaur area constituencies at 8 am on 3rd December. Find below the latest updates coming in from the area.

ConstituencyLeading CandidatePartyVote Margins
JaoraResult Awaited
MandsaurYashpal Singh SisodiaBharatiya Janata Party
Malhargarh (SC)Result Awaited
SuwasraResult Awaited
GarothChandersingh SisodiaBharatiya Janata Party
ManasaAniruddha MaruBharatiya Janata Party
NeemuchDilip Singh PariharBharatiya Janata Party
JawadOmprakash SakhlechaBharatiya Janata Party

2018 Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly election results:

Constituency2018 Sitting MLAParty
JaoraRajendra Pandey 'raju Bhaiya'BJP
MandsourYashpal Singh SisodiyaBJP
MalhargarhJagdish DewdaBJP
SuwasraDang HardeepsinghINC
GarothDevilal Dhakad (advocate)BJP
ManasaAnirudha (madhav) MarooBJP
NeemuchDilip Singh PariharBJP
JawadOm Prakash SakhlechaBJP

  • Sun, 03 Dec 2023 07:39 AM

