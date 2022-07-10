MP: 8-year-old sits by the road with his brother's body as dad seeks help to go home

In yet another incident where poverty and apathy reared their ugly heads in an Indian town, an eight-year-old child was found sitting with the body of his infant brother on the road as his father ran from pillar to post looking for a vehicle to take back his dead child home.

The incident happened in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh. According to reports, Poojaram Jatav, a resident of Badfra village in Ambah, had brought his two-year-old son Raja to the district hospital for treatment. But he died during treatment.

Following which, Jatav asked the hospital administration for assistance to take his child’s body to his village to complete the cremation rituals. The hospital authorities failed to extend any help and private ambulances demanded fares that were impossible for the poor father to afford.

"As I didn't have money to hire a private ambulance, I was trying to get help. While arranging the vehicle, I asked my elder son to sit with the body on the road," Jatav said.

Later, some people saw the eight-year-old sitting at the roadside with his brother's body and a few drops of dried-up tears, and informed the police, following which the man managed to bring back his dead child home.

As the video of the kid came to the light, emotional response poured in on social media from people, including senior politicians.

Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi called the video heartbreaking, while adding that onlookers should have extended help instead of making the video.

"The video of an 8 year old boy holding the dead body of his 2 year old brother is heartbreaking," wrote Chaturvedi. "However instead of filming their grief shouldn’t help have been offered? Can’t imagine a family’s state of mind to not just handle the loss but also be filmed for their poverty. Must stop," she added.

