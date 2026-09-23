The Madhya Pradesh government submitted to the state high court that 20 people died after consuming spurious liquor in Sagar district and cause of death of another seven was not clear.

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Full compensation of ₹4 lakh was paid to who died due to consuming hooch, ₹2 lakh was given to others, the government said in a status report filed in the court.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Alpesh Yeshwant Kogje and Justice Vivek Jain disposed of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) demanding an impartial inquiry and strict action against the accused granting the petitioner liberty to present their case before the judicial commission set up to probe the incident.

During the hearing, the government informed the court that the district and police administrations were taking action against the accused.

The government said that 102 patients were admitted to civil hospital Banda, district hospital Sagar and Bundelkhand Medical College, Sagar, and free medicines and treatment were provided.

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{{^usCountry}} “Post-mortem of 20 deceased persons was conducted and arrangements were made to transport the bodies to their homes. From September 11 to 19, 70 health camps were organized for discharged patients and 1,969 patients were medically examined,” the report said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Post-mortem of 20 deceased persons was conducted and arrangements were made to transport the bodies to their homes. From September 11 to 19, 70 health camps were organized for discharged patients and 1,969 patients were medically examined,” the report said. {{/usCountry}}

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The government said a commission headed by Justice (retired) VPS Chauhan to conduct a judicial inquiry has been constituted.

It also said of the 52 accused, 32 arrests have been arrested. As many as seven composite liquor shops within 20 km were sealed and samples were collected, government said.