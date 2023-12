MP election results 2023 Live: Chachoura, Raghogarh, Narsinghgarh, Biaora, Rajgarh, Khilchipur, Sarangpur(SC), Susner

Madhya Pradesh Election Results Live Updates on December 3, 2023: Latest vote counting updates for Chachoura, Raghogarh, Narsinghgarh, Biaora, Rajgarh, Khilchipur, Sarangpur (SC), Susner assembly constituencies.

Indore, Nov 17 (ANI): Specially-abled voter Vikram Agnihotri casts his vote for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, at a Polling Center in Indore on Friday. (ANI Photo)(CEOMPElections-X)

Counting for all Rajgarh area seats to begin from 8AM onwards on 3rd December 2023.

Constituency Leading Candidates Party Chachoura Result Awaited - Raghogarh Result Awaited - Narsingarh Mohan Sharma BJP Biaora Result Awaited - Rajgarh Result Awaited - Khilchipur Result Awaited - Sarangpur Result Awaited - Susner Bheru Singh Bapu INC

2018 MP Assembly Election Results:

Constituency Sitting MLA Party Chachoura Lakshman Singh INC Raghogarh Jaivardhan Singh INC Narsinghgarh Rajyavardhan Singh BJP Biaora Govardhan Dangi INC Rajgarh Bapusingh Tanwar INC Khilchipur Priyavrat Singh INC Sarangpur (SC) Kunwarji Kothar BJP Susner Vikaram Singh Rana -

