MP government sanctions Rs 12 crore to develop state’s Sikh religious places

The Sikh religious places which will get Rs 2 crore each include Tekri Sahib in Bhopal, Imli Sahib in Indore, Betma Sahib, Gurudwara at Omkareshwar, Guru Nanak ghat Gurudwara at Ujjain and Gurudwara at Gwari Ghat, Jabalpur.

india Updated: Nov 02, 2019 02:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bhopal
The government decided to set up a museum and a research institute at Jabalpur in memory of Guru Nanak Dev.
The government decided to set up a museum and a research institute at Jabalpur in memory of Guru Nanak Dev.
         

The Madhya Pradesh government on Friday sanctioned Rs 12 crore for development of six prominent sikh religious places in the state as religious tourism centres, chief minister Kamal Nath’s media coordinator Narendra Saluja said.

The government also decided to set up a museum and a research institute at Jabalpur in memory of Guru Nanak Dev. The museum and research centre will involve an expenditure of Rs 20 crore. The decisions were taken at a meeting of the CM with a committee constituted to celebrate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

“The chief minister told the committee members that the state government will make all out efforts to make the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev as memorable as possible,” Saluja said.

The Sikh religious places which will get Rs 2 crore each include Tekri Sahib in Bhopal, Imli Sahib in Indore, Betma Sahib, Gurudwara at Omkareshwar, Guru Nanak ghat Gurudwara at Ujjain and Gurudwara at Gwari Ghat, Jabalpur.

According to Saluja, the chief minister also informed the members that a statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh would be installed at Indore. On the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev all the important government offices would be illuminated. Seminars and heath camps and sports competitions would be held in the state and a chair would be established in all universities of the state.

First Published: Nov 02, 2019 02:15 IST

