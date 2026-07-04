MP govt college cancels exam over paper theft; probe underway: Police

Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV), a Madhya Pradesh government engineering university on Friday cancelled its fourth semester computer exams for the school of biotechnology after examination papers were stolen on the same day.

A first information report (FIR) was lodged at Gandhinagar police station. (Representative Photo/iStock)

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A first information report (FIR) was lodged at Gandhinagar police station. A senior officer, requesting anonymity, said, “Someone entered through a window and stole the envelopes before the exam began. The administration discovered the theft in the morning.”

Postgraduate students arrived for their fourth-semester computer exam at 11am on Friday and were told that the test was postponed. Hours later, the university said nine sealed envelopes containing confidential question papers had been stolen from the office.

Vice chancellor Alok Sharma confirmed the cancellation and said a probe is underway. He issued a notice to Archana Tiwari, director of the school of biotechnology, and the PG exam controller, demanding written explanations within three days.

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{{^usCountry}} The notice said, “On July 3, the question papers for the PG university-level examinations were stolen/leaked in an unauthorised manner from your department. This is a very serious and sensitive matter, and it raises grave concerns about the confidentiality and security arrangements of university examinations.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The notice said, “On July 3, the question papers for the PG university-level examinations were stolen/leaked in an unauthorised manner from your department. This is a very serious and sensitive matter, and it raises grave concerns about the confidentiality and security arrangements of university examinations.” {{/usCountry}}

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“As controller of examinations, it is expected of you to ensure the confidentiality and security of question papers. Due to this incident, serious doubts have been raised about the management of university examinations. Therefore, you are directed to mandatorily submit your written clarification within three days of receiving this letter,” the notice said.

National Student Union of India (NSUI) and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) demanded strict action against the officers and called for a protest at the university on Monday.

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Meanwhile, leader of the opposition Umang Singhar wrote on social media: “Theft has become the norm under BJP’s rule. Even the future of students is not secure. This isn’t just question paper theft—it’s the theft of the hard work, trust, and future of the youth.”