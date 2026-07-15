MP govt to table UCC bill in spl cabinet meeting on July 19

The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to table the draft Uniform Civil Code (UCC) bill at a special cabinet meeting in Jagdishpura on July 19, a day after the high-level committee constituted for drafting the code submitted its final report in three volumes to chief minister Mohan Yadav.

India News

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The decision was taken at Tuesday’s cabinet meeting, where MSME minister Chetan Kashyap said CM Yadav has confirmed that the bill will be implemented this month and tabled during the monsoon session of the assembly scheduled from July 20 to 24.

Kashyap added that the state government has chosen Jagdishpura for the special cabinet meeting. Once a historic village panchayat, Jagdishpura was named Islam Nagar in the 18th century by Dost Mohammad Khan, founder of the Bhopal princely state. In February 2023, it was renamed Jagdishpura by then chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The Congress accused the BJP-led state government of giving the bill a communal angle by choosing Jagdishpura as the place to hold the special cabinet meeting.

According to an official at the chief minister’s office, the first volume of the UCC contains recommendations after analysing laws and practices at international, national, and state levels. “The second volume presents the draft bill, which comprises four parts, 404 sections, and seven schedules. The third volume details public consultations, including over 9.58 lakh inputs categorised by question, gender, and community,” confirmed the official, who did not wish to be named.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} An officer from the General Administration Department said the bill is now being finalised by incorporating recommendations from both the committee and the public. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An officer from the General Administration Department said the bill is now being finalised by incorporating recommendations from both the committee and the public. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Earlier on Tuesday, Yadav thanked the committee for submitting the report within the stipulated time-frame and urged the Congress to clarify its stance on it.

“The Congress views issues like the UCC and Bhojshala solely through the prism of Hindu-Muslim dynamics and vote-bank politics, while citizens of all faiths have expressed their views openly,” said Yadav.

Congress spokesperson KK Mishra, in his response, said, ”The BJP is using the UCC bill as a political stunt, comparing it to the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir. No significant changes have occurred in people’s lives there. It’s BJP leaders who are giving the bill a communal angle by choosing Jagdishpura as the venue for approving the bill.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}