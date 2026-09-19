MP: Man allegedly kills wife, 3 children with axe after argument in Damoh

A 30-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and three children with an axe following an argument at their home in Kabirpur village in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh district on Saturday morning, police said.

A man allegedly killed his wife and three children in Kabirpur village, Damoh, and was found sitting outside his home with an axe, police said.

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Police identified the deceased as Khema Patel (27), her daughter Urmila (7), and her sons, aged five and one.

Investigations revealed that disputes between the couple had been ongoing for over a year. “Six months ago, Khema had filed a dowry harassment complaint at Magron police station, though family members attempted reconciliation,” Damoh superintendent of police (SP) Anand Kaladgi said.

Damoh superintendent of police (SP) Anand Kaladgi said, “We received information at 6.30 am that a man was sitting with an axe outside his house claiming he had killed his family members. A police team rushed to the spot and arrested him.”

The husband, Dwarka Patel, did not flee after the murders. He was found sitting outside his house with an axe, waiting for the police.

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{{^usCountry}} “On Friday, fresh arguments broke out. Relatives tried to intervene but left after the situation appeared calm. In the early hours of Saturday, Dwarka allegedly attacked his wife and children while they were asleep,” the SP said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “On Friday, fresh arguments broke out. Relatives tried to intervene but left after the situation appeared calm. In the early hours of Saturday, Dwarka allegedly attacked his wife and children while they were asleep,” the SP said. {{/usCountry}}

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Police are now investigating the sequence of events, taking into account the earlier complaint and family testimonies.