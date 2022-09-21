Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / MP minister seeks ban on film ‘Thank God’: ‘half-naked women’ hurting Hindus

MP minister seeks ban on film ‘Thank God’: ‘half-naked women’ hurting Hindus

india news
Updated on Sep 21, 2022 11:56 AM IST

Indra Kumar's 'Thank God' is an upcoming family entertainer film which stars Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead role.

Madhya Pradesh education minister Vishvas Sarang and a clip from the trailer of 'Thank God'.
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Kunal Gaurav

Madhya Pradesh education minister Vishvas Sarang has urged Union minister of information and broadcasting Anurag Thakur to ban Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming film 'Thank God'. In a letter to Thakur, Sarang said that claimed that the film inappropriately depicts Chitragupta, a Hindu deity who, according to mythology, accompanies Yama, the god of death.

Sarang said that “for the past many years, many filmmakers and actors in Bollywood are making objectionable comments on the deities of Hindu society and including obscene scenes.”

In the recently-released trailer, the minister stated, Chitragupta is shown as someone surrounded by “half naked” women, and objectionable remarks have been made by Devgn on his behalf.

“Due to the objectionable remarks made by the hero of the film, Ajay Devgan, there is a lot of anger in the entire Hindu society along with the Kayastha society,” he wrote.

“It is requested to kindly prevent the sentiments of the entire Kayastha/Hindu society from being hurt by giving directions to immediately stop the telecast of the said film,” the minister added.

Meanwhile, an official statement from the ministry of information and broadcasting is still awaited.

According to Hindu mythology, Chitragupta is believed to be assigned the task of punishing or rewarding human beings based on their actions.

'Thank God' is an upcoming family entertainer film that stars Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead role.

The film showcases the story of a common man (played by Sidharth Malhotra) who enters a world between life and death after an accident and meets Chirtagupta (played by Ajay Devgn). Chitragupta plays a game with Sidharth Malhotra, which he calls the 'Game of Life'.

The makers recently unveiled the trailer and first song 'Manike' which received positive responses from the audience.

While Sidharth and Rakul will be seen as a fresh pair on-screen, this film marks Rakul's third collaboration with Ajay Devgn after 'De De Pyaar De' and 'Runway 34'. The film will be out in cinema halls on October 25 this year.

(With ANI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
ajay devgn sidharth malhotra madhya pradesh anurag thakur
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP