MP minister warns 'Pathaan' makers on Deepika's outfit: 'Correct scenes or…'

MP minister warns ‘Pathaan’ makers on Deepika's outfit: ‘Correct scenes or…’

india news
Updated on Dec 14, 2022 08:50 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra alleged that Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has been a supporter of the “Tukde Tukde gang in the JNU case”.

Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra and a still from the 'Besharam Rang' song from upcoming Bollywood movie 'Pathaan'.
Sharangee Dutta, New Delhi

Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra on Wednesday threatened to block the release of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starring Bollywood film ‘Pathaan’ in the state if certain scenes in it were not “rectified”. Calling the costume of Padukone in the recently released song ‘Besharam Rang’ from the film “highly objectionable”, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said that it's clear the scenes were shot with a “dirty mindset”.

Mishra, who is the spokesperson of the Madhya Pradesh state government, also alleged that Padukone has been a supporter of the “Tukde Tukde gang in the JNU case”. His statement referred to the visit of the Bollywood actor to JNU in the aftermath of the 2016 protest there, which at the time had created major controversy.

The MP home minister objected to Padukone's ‘saffron’ clothes in the ‘Besharam Rang’ song in the movie ‘Pathaan’.

A Hindi-language action thriller, the movie is going to hit the screens on January 25, 2023.

This is not the first time that Mishra has called out Bollywood personalities for their movies. In October, he warned the makers of Bollywood film ‘Adipurush’, based on epic Ramayana of legal action if scenes showing Hindu religious figures in allegedly “wrong” manner were not removed.

Furthermore, in July this year, he threatened to lodge a First Information Report (FIR) over a controversial poster of filmmaker Leena Manimekalai's documentary ‘Kaali’ after an uproar as it showed the deity smoking.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sharangee Dutta

A journalist with 7+ years of experience, I pretty much inhale and exhale news – figuratively speaking. Cooking, reading and playing with my dog take up the remaining hours of my normal day. I have an inclination for true crime stories, and love listening to such podcasts....view detail

Topics
madhya pradesh narottam mishra shah rukh khan deepika padukone pathan jnu jnu violence
