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MP: National Human Rights Commission team meets families of hooch victims in Sagar

MP: National Human Rights Commission team meets families of hooch victims in Sagar

Published on: Sep 15, 2026, 16:31:48 IST
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Sagar, A team from the National Human Rights Commission on Tuesday met the families of the victims of the spurious liquor tragedy in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district and directed police to take strict action in the matter.

MP: National Human Rights Commission team meets families of hooch victims in Sagar
MP: National Human Rights Commission team meets families of hooch victims in Sagar

The team asked the police to immediately record the statements of the victims' kin as some of them claimed that it had not been done yet, NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo said.

At least 20 people have died so far due to the alleged consumption of spurious liquor in Banda tehsil, and several others are undergoing treatment at the Bundelkhand Medical College hospital, some of them losing their eyesight.

Police have so far arrested 19 of the 30 accused in this case. The main accused, Manish Lodhi alias Yashwant Rajput, is still absconding.

The NHRC team, led by Kanoongo, met the families in Jagthar and Ghugar villages.

Speaking to reporters later, Kanoongo said that the victims' relatives informed him that even after several days, the police had not recorded their statements.

He also requested the police to list all liquor agents in the district and take strict action against them, Kanoongo added.

The NHRC member also expressed surprise that the liquor that resulted in deaths had been sourced from government-permitted shops.

Madhya Pradesh minister Govind Singh Rajput had recently visited the hospital and met the victims' families.

He had also announced that the families would receive compensation.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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