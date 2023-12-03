MP results 2023 LIVE: Deori, Rehli, Banda, Malhara, Pathariya, Damoh, Jabera, Hatta (SC) assembly seats
Madhya Pradesh Election Results: Live Updates on December 3, 2023: Deori,Rehli, Banda, Malhara, Pathariya, Damoh, Jabera, Hatta (SC) assembly constituencies.
The Madhya Pradesh legislative assembly has 230 seats and a party needs 116 seats to form the government. The political parties in the state include Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Samajwadi Party (SP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M), and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). The polling was held on November 17, and the state saw a record voter turnout of 76.22%.
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan from the ruling party, BJP, contested from the Budhni assembly constituency in 2023 Elections. In the 2018 Elections, he was fielded from the same seat and defeated INC’s Arun Subhashchandra by a margin of 29.00% votes.
2018 was a tight contest between INC and BJP in which Congress became the single-largest party, having won 114 seats. INC formed a government with the support of MLAs from the Samajwadi Party, BSP, and independent MLAs, with Kamal Nath as chief minister. However, in 2020, the government was toppled after 22 sitting MLAs of INC quit. Following the incident, Shivraj Singh Chouhan returned to power.
Damoh Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Deori, Rehli, Banda, Malhara, Pathariya, Damoh, Jabera, and Hatta (SC) assembly constituencies.
Counting is underway for Damoh area constituencies.
2018 Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Results
|Constituency
|2018 Sitting MLA
|Party
|Deori
|Harsh Yadav
|INC
|Rehli
|Gopal Bhargava
|BJP
|Banda
|Tarbar Singh (BANTU BHAIYA)
|INC
|Malhara
|Kunwar Pradyuman Singh Lodhi
|INC
|Pathariya
|Rambai Govind Singh
|BSP
|Damoh
|Rahul Singh
|INC
|Jabera
|Dharmendra Bhav Singh Lodhi
|BJP
|Hatta (SC)
|Purusottam Lal Tantuway
|BJP
- Sun, 03 Dec 2023 09:13 AM
BJP leads in Damoh
Jayant Malaiya, contesting from Damoh seat for Bharatiya Janata Party Jayant Malaiya, is presently leading.
- Sun, 03 Dec 2023 09:11 AM
Sadhvi Ram Siya Bharti leads in Malhara
According to early trends, INC's Sadhvi Ram Siya Bharti is leading in Malhara.
- Sun, 03 Dec 2023 09:10 AM
AAP's Sudhir Yadav takes early lead in Banda
Sudhir Yadav contesting under Aam Aadmi Party from Banda is presently leading.
- Sun, 03 Dec 2023 08:45 AM
Rehli Bharatiya Janata Party Gopal Bhargava
Sitting MLA of Rehli, Gopal Bhargava, who contested under BJP is leading from the seat.
- Sun, 03 Dec 2023 08:43 AM
BJP takes early lead in Deori
Bharatiya Janata Party's Brijbihari Pateriya is leading from Deori seat.
- Fri, 01 Dec 2023 07:35 PM
Madhya Pradesh poll results: Counting begins at 8 am for Damoh constituencies
Counting has started for Deori, Rehli, Banda, Malhara, Pathariya, Damoh, Jabera, and Hatta (SC) assembly constituencies under Damoh constituencies.