MP results 2023 LIVE: Deori, Rehli, Banda, Malhara, Pathariya, Damoh, Jabera, Hatta (SC) assembly seats

ByTrisha Sengupta
Dec 03, 2023 09:13 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh Election Results: Live Updates on December 3, 2023: Deori,Rehli, Banda, Malhara, Pathariya, Damoh, Jabera, Hatta (SC) assembly constituencies.

The Madhya Pradesh legislative assembly has 230 seats and a party needs 116 seats to form the government. The political parties in the state include Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Samajwadi Party (SP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M), and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). The polling was held on November 17, and the state saw a record voter turnout of 76.22%.

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2023: A polling official puts ink mark on the finger of a voter prior to vote at a polling booth in Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan from the ruling party, BJP, contested from the Budhni assembly constituency in 2023 Elections. In the 2018 Elections, he was fielded from the same seat and defeated INC’s Arun Subhashchandra by a margin of 29.00% votes.

2018 was a tight contest between INC and BJP in which Congress became the single-largest party, having won 114 seats. INC formed a government with the support of MLAs from the Samajwadi Party, BSP, and independent MLAs, with Kamal Nath as chief minister. However, in 2020, the government was toppled after 22 sitting MLAs of INC quit. Following the incident, Shivraj Singh Chouhan returned to power.

Damoh Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Deori, Rehli, Banda, Malhara, Pathariya, Damoh, Jabera, and Hatta (SC) assembly constituencies.

Counting is underway for Damoh area constituencies.

ConstituencyLeading CandidateParty
DeoriBrijbihari PateriyaBJP
RehliGopal BhargavaBJP
BandaSudhir YadavAAP
MalharaSadhvi Ram Siya BhartiINC
PathariyaResult Awaited
DamohJayant MalaiyaBJP
JaberaResult Awaited
Hatta (SC)Result Awaited

2018 Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Results

Constituency2018 Sitting MLAParty
DeoriHarsh YadavINC
RehliGopal BhargavaBJP
BandaTarbar Singh (BANTU BHAIYA)INC
MalharaKunwar Pradyuman Singh LodhiINC
PathariyaRambai Govind SinghBSP
DamohRahul SinghINC
JaberaDharmendra Bhav Singh LodhiBJP
Hatta (SC)Purusottam Lal TantuwayBJP

Keep a track of all the latest information coming in from Madhya Pradesh with Hindustan Times.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election: Full Coverage link

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sun, 03 Dec 2023 09:13 AM

    BJP leads in Damoh

    Jayant Malaiya, contesting from Damoh seat for Bharatiya Janata Party Jayant Malaiya, is presently leading.

  • Sun, 03 Dec 2023 09:11 AM

    Sadhvi Ram Siya Bharti leads in Malhara

    According to early trends, INC's Sadhvi Ram Siya Bharti is leading in Malhara.

  • Sun, 03 Dec 2023 09:10 AM

    AAP's Sudhir Yadav takes early lead in Banda

    Sudhir Yadav contesting under Aam Aadmi Party from Banda is presently leading.

  • Sun, 03 Dec 2023 08:45 AM

    Rehli Bharatiya Janata Party Gopal Bhargava

    Sitting MLA of Rehli, Gopal Bhargava, who contested under BJP is leading from the seat.

  • Sun, 03 Dec 2023 08:43 AM

    BJP takes early lead in Deori

    Bharatiya Janata Party's Brijbihari Pateriya is leading from Deori seat.

  • Fri, 01 Dec 2023 07:35 PM

    Madhya Pradesh poll results: Counting begins at 8 am for Damoh constituencies

    Counting has started for Deori, Rehli, Banda, Malhara, Pathariya, Damoh, Jabera, and Hatta (SC) assembly constituencies under Damoh constituencies.

