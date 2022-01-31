WHO dashboard showing J&K, Arunachal as parts of Pak, China; MP writes to Modi

NEW DELHI: Trinamool Congress (TMC) Member of Parliament Santanu Sen wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday over the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) Covid-19 dashboard showing Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and Arunachal Pradesh as parts of Pakistan and China.

Sen wrote he was navigating through the dashboard when he came across the discrepancy. “When I clicked the blue portion, it was showing the COVID-19 data of our country. But to my utter surprise, when I clicked over the differently coloured portions, given to our state of J&K, the larger portion was showing the data of Pakistan and the smaller one was showing the data of China.”

He called it a “serious International issue” that the government should have noticed and corrected. He added it is “grievous for the citizens of our country” and urged Modi to probe into this matter and intimate the people about the “major mistake”.

Sen also sent copies of his letter to the Union ministries of home, external affairs, and health.

There was no immediate response from the WHO.