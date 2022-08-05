MPs have no immunity in criminal cases: Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu

Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday said the circumstances under which central agencies can summon and arrest Members of Parliament are not different from that of a common person and that they have no immunity in criminal cases.

“Members of Parliament enjoy certain privileges so that they can perform their parliamentary duties without hindrance… in criminal matters, Members of Parliament are not on a different footing that a common citizen,” he said.

The comments came a day after Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge questioned whether Enforcement Directorate (ED) could summon him immediately while the Parliament is in session “…Is it correct for the ED to summon me during an ongoing session?” Kharge asked. He said Congress leaders were being questioned during the session to “demoralise” them. “We will not get scared. We will fight them.”

Naidu cited privileges of parliamentarians and said they cannot be arrested in a civil case 40 days before and after the commencement of a session. “...in criminal cases, immunity is not provided to the members. As lawmakers, it is our bounden duty to respect the law and legal procedures.”

