Mujhe yakeen hai mere pe film banegi: Mountaineer Uma Singh who conquered Mt Kilimanjaro

By Sanchita Kalra
PUBLISHED ON AUG 31, 2021 01:50 PM IST
Recollecting his journey so far, Singh reveals he worked odd jobs to pay for training

Will power drove Uma Singh, 25, from Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur, who conquered Africa’s tallest peak, Mount Kilimanjaro, on a cycle to the first base. Singh dedicated his achievement to Sonu Sood, carrying a poster of the actor to the top, which said ‘The Real Hero of India’. The actor congratulated Singh and promised to meet him. Singh has previously set the record for completing the fastest solo bicycle expedition to all Indian states and their capitals as per India Book of Records.

Singh flew straight to Mumbai from Tanzania to meet Sood after the feat. Now elated to have met his idol, he says, “Bilkul believe nahi hua mil ke. Koi words nahi hai. Maine apna video daala sir ke saath social media pe, star jaisa feeling aa raha hai.” On why he decided to dedicate the win to the actor, he says, “Log jab bahar jane se darrte the, Sonu Sood sir ne itna kiya desh ki aam janta ke liye, apni jaan ki parwah bina kiya. Dil ke kareeb ho gaya.”

Recollecting his journey so far, Singh reveals he worked odd jobs to pay for training. He shares, “Government job ki taiyyari mein parvat aur pahad pe charcha hua toh dimag mein baith gaya ke pahad climb karna hai ek din. In January 2019, I started my training.”

He also credits his family and people from his hometown for raising funds. “My family has been my biggest support mentally but it was financial struggles that were a challenge toh mere gaao walo ne aur aas paas ke logo mujhe bohot help kiya. A good amount of money, approx. 5 lakhs were needed – for guide, permit fees, tickets and other expenses. Toh kisi ne 50 se leke 1500 rupees diye mujhe,” adds Singh who also feels he took a huge risk by not taking any insurance to save the costs.

He now wants to climb Mt Everest, and hopes a film is made on him. “Next target hai Mt Everest. I want to make 4-5 more records, Bharat ka naam roshan karna chahta hun. Mujhe yakeen hai mere pe koi film banegi,” he adds.

