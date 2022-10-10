Mulayam Singh Yadav death updates: Tributes pour for Samajwadi Party leader

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav died at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram at 8:16 am on Monday morning due to multiple organ failure, according to people familiar with the matter. Yadav is one of the most prominent leaders of Uttar Pradesh. He has served as the chief minister of the state thrice and has also served in the Union government as the minister of defence. He has been elected 10 times as MLA and 7 times as Lok Sabha MP.