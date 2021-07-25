9 killed, 3 injured in Himachal Pradesh landslides, PM Modi expresses condolence

At least nine tourists were killed and three others were injured in multiple landslides that took place on Sunday in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district. The tourists were travelling in a vehicle on which heavy boulders fell killing nine of 11 tourists, reports said. Indo-Tibetan Border Police teams have been pressed to rescue work, ANI reported.

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur expressed grief over the incident and said the relief work has already started. "I spoke to Kinnaur district administration and enquired about the incident and gave them proper guidelines. The administration has started reief work. The affected are being attended to immediately," the CM wrote.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Boulders roll downhill due to landslide in Kinnaur district resulting in bridge collapse; vehicles damaged pic.twitter.com/AfBvRgSxn0 — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2021

Terrifying footage of boulders coming down from the top of the mountain emerged on social media. As the boulders came down Batseri bridge in the Sangla valley of Kinnaur collapsed, the video shows.

किन्नौर के बटसेरी में पहाड़ी दरकने से हुआ हादसा हृदयविदारक है।



इसकी चपेट में आया पर्यटकों से सवार वाहन जिसमें 9 की मृत्यु व 2 घायल तथा 1 अन्य राहगीर के घायल होने की खबर अत्यंत दुखद है।



ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्माओं को शांति तथा शोकग्रस्त परिवार को संबल प्रदान करें। pic.twitter.com/MqesANNlV0 — Jairam Thakur (@jairamthakurbjp) July 25, 2021





Reports said the travellers, some from Delhi, were on their way to Chitkul, which is a popular tourist spot in Himachal Pradesh. Superintendent of police, Kinnaur district, Saju Ram Rana said a rescue operation is going on.

Reports said the incident took place at around 2.15pm and as evident from the footage, locals who were recording the rockslides raised an alarm after the boulders started coming down from the top of the mountain. First, a massive splash in the Baspa river and then the bridge on the river caved in.

Don’t venture too close to water bodies, especially in monsoons. HP is blessed with natural beauty, which attracts people to rivers, rivulets, lakes and ponds. Be reminded that 156 persons lost their lives due to drowning in the 13 month period between 01.01.2020 to 31.01.2021. pic.twitter.com/3wDgcMwuWA — Sanjay Kundu, IPS (@sanjaykunduIPS) July 24, 2021





On Saturday, Himachal Pradesh director general of police Sanjay Kundu issued a warning on his Twitter account asking people to not venture too close to water bodies. "Himachal Pradesh is blessed with natural beauty which attracts people to rivers, rivulets, lakes and ponds," he wrote adding 156 persons lost their lives due to drowning in the 13-month period between January 1, 2020 and January 31, 2021.

The incident comes weeks after Himachal Pradesh witnessed a flash floods in which at least three were killed and severeal got stranded.