Mumbai: 4-year-old killed while sleeping on pavement, CCTV captures crime

ByKavya Mishra
Mar 23, 2025 07:24 AM IST

The victim, identified as Ansh Ansari, was from a family of pavement dwellers.

A four-year-old boy was strangled to death in the early hours of Saturday in Kandivali West area of Maharashtra's Mumbai. The murder, which took place around 3 am, was captured on a CCTV camera, according to officials.

The Kandivali police have registered a murder case.(Representational Image)

The victim, identified as Ansh Ansari, was from a family of pavement dwellers, news agency PTI reported.

The family was sleeping on the roadside in the Iraniwadi locality when, according to the CCTV camera footage, a man arrived in the area on a bicycle, carried the boy a few feet away, and throttled him to death with his hands, the official said.

The body of the child was discovered an hour later by his family. The Kandivali police have registered a murder case and launched a probe to track down the killer, the official added.

Pune techie kills 3-year-old son

In another unrelated incident, a 38-year-old Pune techie allegedly killed his 3-year-old son on the suspicion that his wife was having an affair.

The man slit the throat and threw his body in a forested area. The incident took place in Pune's Chandan Nagar area where the father was later found drunk in a lodge.

According to the police, the accused Madhav suspected his wife of infidelity. On Thursday afternoon a quarrel erupted between the couple. Enraged and clouded by suspicion, Madhav left the house, taking his young son with him.

He spent the early part of the day sitting in a bar before leaving around 12:30 PM. From there, he proceeded to a supermarket and later ventured into a forested area near Chandan Nagar.

In another incident, a UP court on Friday sentenced a woman and her lover to life imprisonment for killing her five-year-old stepson, PTI reported.

According to the district police spokesperson, the boy had seen his stepmother in a compromising position with her lover, a resident of Khanpur in Bulandshahr, the agency further reported.

Fearing that their affair might get exposed, the duo strangled the boy to death, stuffed the body in a trunk and hid it in the house, the spokesperson said.

