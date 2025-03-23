Delhi crime: Main accused in Kohat Enclave double murder arrested

Police on Saturday morning arrested the main accused in the double murder of a septuagenarian couple at Kohat Enclave, northwest Delhi, which took place last Sunday. The main accused was booked for double murder and robbery, police said. (Representative photo)

The main accused, Deepak Kumar, alias Pankaj, 32, committed the murders within two days of being employed.

He was arrested from an old-age home near Dwarka Mor, police said.

Police said they seized three IDs from Kumar’s possession. One was had the name Pankaj, which he had used to cheat the elderly couple.

An investigator said the arrest was made after they zeroed in on the autorickshaw they saw a suspect leave in after the crime. “The auto had been sold at least seven times in the recent years. We were lucky to finally find the latest owner. When we questioned him, he told us he didn’t remember the exact location. The driver, however, remembered the accused telling someone on the phone that he wanted to go to an old-age home in Dwarka Mor and later to Patna in Bihar. We followed this input and found the old-age home.”

“On Saturday morning, we raided it and found the accused. He never left the city and was simply hiding. We think he has an old friend there. The matter is under investigation,” the investigator added.

Police did not share the quantum of recovery of stolen goods, but confirmed Kumar was booked for double murder and robbery.

According to the police, Kumar started working for Mohinder Singh Talwar, 71, and his wife Daljeet Kaur, 70, last Saturday and allegedly murdered them on Sunday night. Their decomposed bodies were found on Tuesday morning, with their house ransacked.

The couple lived on the third floor of a four-storey building in a gated society in Kohat Enclave. Their two sons, Charanpreet Singh Talwar, 50, and Manpreet Singh Talwar, 45, lived with their families in an adjacent building.

Police found Kumar was put to the task by the couple’s former attendant, Ravi Kishore, 27, and they planned the crime together.

Police said they called Kishore for questioning on Wednesday, but he denied his role in the incident. However, the probe revealed that his phone was auto-recording conversations.

A second investigator said, “In one of the recordings, he was heard telling his associate that he should conduct himself naturally and shouldn’t ask for a higher pay so he can get the job. Kishore also told his associate about where the cash and jewellery were kept. He had also asked for an equal split in the loot.”